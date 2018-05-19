Shattered Grid: 10 Best Moments From ‘Power Rangers’ #27

Power Rangers Shattered Grid is picking up speed, and issue #27 from BOOM! Studios did not disappoint.

There’s a lot to unpack in this issue, especially as more and more Power Rangers teams get introduced into the mix. This issue featured plenty of them, and also inspired some delightful teamups that we can’t wait to see more of in future issues.

Seeing Lord Drakkon’s plan come together in the series is one of the many highlights, revealing more and more about his hinted at Great Campaign. Power Rangers writer Kyle Higgins teases even more of that in issue #27.

“Well, The Great Campaign is something that’s been on Drakkon’s mind for quite a while and has been … Actually, it pre-dates our series and it’s something that we’re going to learn,” Higgins said. “What exactly that entails and what he is trying to achieve will play out over the next several issues, including the Free Comic Book Day issue. Including The Annual, which takes a look at different eras of Power Rangers teams across the Shattered Grid. Or I guess at this point, Fractured Grid. And also in issue 27 as Drakkon begins his campaign, his assaults, his broader assault on these different teams of Rangers. He’s looking to amass power and consolidate … He’s looking to consolidate and amass power, as well as control influence on these worlds. “

“As we start to learn more about him and where his plans for The Great Campaign come from, I think we’ll start to understand more of the why,” Higgins said. “And I don’t really wanna say much more than that because we’ve got some pretty cool twists and turns coming up that I think fans are gonna get a kick out of.”

As you can see in this issue alone, Drakkon isn’t wasting any time kicking his plan into gear, so hit the next slide to check out some of our favorite moments this week!

Red Sentry Defector

HyperForce fans got an unexpected surprise in the issue’s opening pages, revealing a cool new element first established in Power Rangers HyperForce.

In the second episode of the Shattered Grid HyperForce arc, the Rangers come across two Red Sentries who are holding Colonel Song. One asks for Jack’s weapon, and when he slides it over to him the Sentry takes it and shoots the other Red Sentry at point blank range. He releases Song and tells the Rangers to hit him and run, and Chloe quickly obliges.

That defector is revealed to be none other than Skull, who in this issue risks his cover to bail the Coinless leader Zack out of custody. He removes his helmet and says “I’m gonna talk a little, you’re gonna listen, and when I’m done you’re going to realize it was worth Ol’ Skull here risking his cover.”

It’s a great callback to HyperForce, and it wouldn’t even be the last one, as Scorpina’s rule in Drakkon’s absence is also mentioned elsewhere in the issue.

Zordon’s Warning

Artist Daniele Di Nicuolo had the chance to really flex his muscles early in the issue with a gorgeous splash page showing various Rangers teams from the franchise.

Zordon is able to get a message out across the Morphin Grid, warning other Ranger groups of the impending danger posed by Lord Drakkon and his armies. The page features shots of Lost Galaxy, Dino Thunder, In Space, Jungle Fury, Ninja Steel, Dino Charge, Lightspeed Rescue, and S.P.D. as they fight back Drakkon’s forces, who have powerful (but annoying) Dragon Cannons at their command.

Zordon also warns them about Drakkon’s ultimate purpose, which is to steal their Morphers, and with them their connection to the Morphin Grid.

“In this time of great uncertainty, we must stand together and — if possible– come to each other’s aid. Defend your worlds. Protect yourselves and your Morphers at all costs.”

Enter Dr. K

Zordon’s warning somehow got through, at least to some parts of the fractured Grid, including the RPM-verse.

That resulted in a great moment involving the RPM Rangers mentor Dr. K, who reached out to Zordon after receiving his message. The fact that Jen Scotts and Dr. K just had a conversation, albeit a brief one, is a Ranger fan’s dream, and scenarios like that are all over Shattered Grid.

This moment isn’t just for fan service though, as Dr. K reveals she has the key to making one of Drakkon’s biggest weapons obsolete, that being those pesky Dragon Cannons. One of the RPM Rangers was able to get their hands on one, and she’s reverse engineered it.

Even for not being a focal point, Dr. K has shot Drakkon (a droid version) and come up with the solution to his most advanced weaponry. It’s hard not to love her right?

Contact With The Coinless

That wasn’t the only message to come through though, and fans of the series were elated to see the Coinless brought back into the loop.

For those who don’t remember, the Coinless are the depowered Rangers from Drakkon’s home universe. The ones who remain are known as the Coinless, and Zack is their leader. Zack reaches through to tell the Rangers their base is gone, but they may have found a way to beat Drakkon.

They give them coordinates for a meetup, and fans of the original series will get a kick out of it, but that’s for later…

Drakkon’s Power Upgrade

Drakkon shows his latest trophy to Finster-5, and it ends up being the Red Zeo Crystal he picked up after killing Zeo’s Tommy.

Drakkon’s previous conquest was the Samuraizer, which he used to bolster his abilities with Samurai powers. Now he’s added a Zeo power set, and it has given him a whole new costume to boot.

Perhaps the most interesting scene though occurred during that initial conversation with Finster-5, as Drakkon still can’t figure out why the other Rangers hold Tommy in such high regard.

“They too hold their “Tommy” on a pedestal. For no reason I can discern.”

When Finster-5 aks if it is due to love, Drakkon isn’t buying it, saying “There’s nothing to love about him. It doesn’t make any sense.”

Two Red Rangers

One of the issue’s biggest highlights though comes in the form of two Red Rangers.

The team has to split up later in the book, putting Jason and Lauren together in the Tyrannosaurus Dinozord en-route to Corinth. Everything about this sequence is magic, including how alike the two Rangers are in certain respects. Still, Danielle Di Nicuolo’s art is where this sequence truly shines, especially that awkward pause before the two start talking.

The topic of Tommy comes up, and in that moment Jason is very upfront about his tendencies. Lauren says “I’m sure that’s incredibly painful. You’re blaming yourself aren’t you?”. Jason replies “It’s…kind of what I do.”

Lauren understands, but there’s an even better exchange moments later when Lauren says “But I can’t allow myself to worry about that right now. We need to focus on the mission at hand. There’s too much at stake.” Jason says “That’s usually what I say. And then…I keep worrying.”

Lauren offers this fantastic response. “Well, worrying doesn’t help them, and it doesn’t help us save this “Dr. K” so, for the time being…I’m going to choose not to.”

Jason’s facial expression says it all, with Lauren offering a “Hey, I fight demons for a living. Literally.”

All we have to say is…more please!

The Juice Bar

We said we would get to that iconic location from the original series, and it’s none other than the Juice Bar.

The Coinless leader Zack gives the Rangers coordinates to meet them in Drakkon’s universe, which turns out to be the Rangers’ home away from home the Juice Bar. In the Drakkon universe, the location has seen better days, appearing rundown and empty of life.

Zack tells they “they kept it standing though. As a reminder, a…weird sort of trophy.” Yeah, that’s definitely something Drakkon would do, though at least Billy and Coinless Trini have a mini-reunion, so that’s something.

What Is A Ninjor?

One of the best lines of the issue comes from Trini during their initial meeting with the remnants of the Coinless.

After the Coinless fill in Billy, Zack, and Trini (from our universe) about what’s been going on since Billy left, Skull, who’s been undercover in Drakkon’s army, reveals that he’s somehow managed to capture their Ninjor.

Trini responds with “What’s a Ninjor?”, and, well, it was perfect, especially with the inquisitive arms crossed posture.

Zack explains that these Rangers haven’t actually met Ninjor yet, as they don’t interact with him until much later in their careers as Rangers.

Joining Forces With RPM

Towards the end of the issue Ranger fans get a fantastic teamup between the RPM Rangers and the duo of Jason and Lauren, but it’s their entrance that really seals the deal.

The RPM Rangers attempt to hold off Drakkon’s incoming forces, and while they’re holding their own they could definitely use some help. Luckily that help comes in the form of a Tyrannosaurus Dinozord, and it’s the “RRRRRR?” and the visuals that just make you smile.

Oh, and the tail whip of several Mastadon Sentries doesn’t hurt either.

It’s great to see RPM get the spotlight, especially when it comes to their interactions with Dr. K and her determination to be on the front line.

Drakkon’s Reinforcements

The biggest shock though is saved for last, as the final page reveals a collection of villains that will make anyone anxious.

Drakkon’s army is getting reinforcements from none other than Drakkon himself, complete with his new Zeo powers. The thing is he’s also accompanied by Power Rangers Mystic Force’s Koragg, Power Rangers In Space’s Psycho Red and Blue, and Power Rangers S.P.D. A-Squad’s Red, Yellow, and Green. That’s a pretty lethal team, despite the fact that not all of those teams are even present at the moment.

So, could we see the rest of these teams join the fray? It’s a scary thought, but that page is one heck of a hook for Mighty Morphin Power Rangers #28!

So, what was your favorite moment from the issue? Let us know in the comments, and make sure to follow @MattMuellerCB for all your Power Rangers coverage.