The Power Rangers Discover A New Enemy In ‘Mighty Morphin Power Rangers’ #32 Preview

The Mighty Morphin Power Rangers are going Beyond The Grid, and we’ve got an exclusive look at the new storyline.

The new team will take the reigns in Mighty Morphin Power Rangers #31, and we’ve got your exclusive first look at the second chapter Mighty Morphin Power Rangers #32. This will be the second issue in writer Marguerite Bennett (Animosity) and artist Simone di Meo’s (Doctor Who’ The Tenth Doctor) anticipated run, and you can check out the new covers and the official description of the issue below.

“Drawn together from across time and space to combat a never-before-seen evil, these Rangers will need to prove to themselves and each other that they have what it takes not just to survive in a dangerous new environment, but to defeat the oncoming onslaught of an unfamiliar, terrifying new villain.”

This issue features a main cover by Jamal Campbell (Green Arrow), which features the new Rangers battling a hidden enemy. There will also be a Classic Power Rangers Moment variant cover by Jordan Gibson (America) and a Forever Silver variant cover by Linda Lithén.

“The new team of Power Rangers is just the first surprise of POWER RANGERS: BEYOND THE GRID …and it’s not the biggest one, as Marguerite and Simone are crafting the kind of Power Rangers story you’ve never seen before,” said Dafna Pleban, Senior Editor, BOOM! Studios.

“The events of Shattered Grid took full advantage of the comic book medium to tell an epic Power Rangers story of unparalleled scale and scope,” says Brian Casentini, SVP of Power Rangers Franchise Development & Production. “And with that, has come an incredible, unique opportunity for Hasbro, Boom Studios and the fantastic team of Marguerite Bennett and Simone Di Meo to continue to explore and deepen our mythology and bring entirely new worlds to life. The upcoming stories in both Beyond the Grid and Ryan’s forthcoming arc in Go Go will continue to deliver the amazing storytelling our audience has come to appreciate from Power Rangers comics.”

Currently, Power Rangers is celebrating 25 continuous years on the air, making it one of the longest-running kids’ live-action series in television history with nearly 900 episodes aired to date. “Power Rangers Super Ninja Steel” can be seen on Saturdays at 12 p.m. (ET/PT) on Nickelodeon in the U.S.

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers #32 is written by Marguerite Bennett and drawn by Simone de Meo and hits comic stores this October.