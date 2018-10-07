Power Rangers: First Look At The Solar Ranger’s Identity Revealed In Mighty Morphin #36

Fans met the Solar Ranger for the first time in Mighty Morphin Power Rangers #31, but we’ve got your first look at who is under the helmet.

The cover to Mighty Morphin Power Rangers #36 was revealed at today’s BOOM! Studios Power Rangers Beyond The Grid panel, and it features the first look at the Solar Ranger with her helmet off. The cover features the Solar Ranger in mid-morph, and we can see that they have longer black hair.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Power Rangers #36 will start a new arc exploring the origins of the Solar Ranger, and the arc will kick off in February of 2019.

You can check out the new cover above.

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers #31 is written by Marguerite Bennett and drawn by Simone Di Meo with a cover by Jamal Campbell. The official description can be found below.

“SHATTERED GRID is over. And now a new team of Power Rangers must rise. A new era begins as award-nominated writer Marguerite Bennett (Batwoman, Animosity) and artist Simone di Meo (Doctor Who: The Tenth Doctor) introduce an all-new Power Rangers team unlike any other! What is the secret behind this new team and what ancient evil threatens the future?”

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers #31 is in comic stores now.

What do you think of the new arc? Let us know in the comments!