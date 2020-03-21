Power Rangers: 7 Things To Watch and Play During Self-Quarantine

People all over the world are doing their best to stay home and keep away from crowds to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus, and as a result, many are looking for entertainment they can enjoy from their living room. If you happen to be a Power Rangers fan, you’re actually in luck, because there is quite a bit of Power Rangers entertainment to find online or at least that can be shipped to your house online, and we’ve collected some of our favorites in one place for you. That said before we get to some of the bigger franchise things we wanted to shine a spotlight on a few other community-driven projects that you might want to check out.

The first is a series titled Power Rangers Unworthy, and it puts a darker twist on the franchise and a unique spin on the Lord Drakkon Shattered Grid saga. The premise is that a figure known as the First Ranger has reawakened because of Drakkon’s crimes against the grid, and is pretty much throwing out everyone for the bad apples. A team of Rangers has assembled to take him down, and you can check out the full series here.

Another project to take a look at is Crimson Vision Studios’ Rise of the Ninja, which features Brody the Ninja Steel Red Ranger (played by William Shewfelt) traveling the galaxy to learn from other ninjas, including Ninjor. You can check out the full teaser for the project here.

Last but not least is a series titled Life After Power Rangers from Noah Baron, featuring the Green Ranger adapting to normal life after his hero days are done. It’s a comedic take on the franchise that is delightful, and it even features some appearances form the original cast, including David Yost and Walter Jones. You can find the full series can be found here.

That’s just the tip of the iceberg too, so do yourself a favor and seek out other Power Rangers projects online if you can. That said, let’s get started with our list, and you can hit the next slide to see what’s available on Netflix.

Power Rangers Seasons

If you happen to have a Netflix subscription and also happen to be a Power Rangers fan, we’ve got great news for you. The entire Power Rangers television saga is available on Netflix, so whether you want to rewatch the original seasons of Mighty Morphin Power Rangers, check out Andros and Ashley in Power Rangers: In Space, check out the mystical adventures of Mystic Force, or the vehicle themed teams of Power Rangers: Turbo, Power Rangers: Operation Overdrive, or Power Rangers: RPM, you can do so in one place.

You can also check out the newest team of Rangers in the first season of Power Rangers: Beast Morphers, which recently hit the service. As for new episodes, those can be found on Nickelodeon. You can find the original show on Netflix here.

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: The Movie

If you’re feeling nostalgic and have a Hulu subscription, you can rewatch the original Power Rangers movie, fittingly titled Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: The Movie. The original film brought together the White, Pink, Red, Blue, Black, and Yellow Rangers to fight Ivan Ooze, and it’s definitely worth a trip down memory lane. You can stream it on Hulu right here.

You can also grab the movie on Blu-ray from Shout! Factory, and you can find the official description below.

“Power up with six incredible teens who out-maneuver and defeat evil everywhere as the Mighty Morphin Power Rangers! But this time, the Power Rangers may have met their match when they face off with the most sinister monster the galaxy has ever seen – Ivan Ooze. Unleashed upon the good citizens of Angel Grove after six thousand years of imprisonment, Ivan Ooze strips the Power Rangers of their powers! Now they must journey to a distant planet to learn the secrets of the ancient Ninjetti. Only then will they become empowered with strength enough to restore their Morphin ability and defeat the evil Ivan Ooze. Join the Mighty Morphin Power Rangers and their new Ninja Megazord as they fight to save Angel Grove and the world from evil!”

Power Rangers 2017 Reboot

Now, if you’re looking for something a bit more modern, may we suggest the recent (and incredibly underrated) 2017 Power Rangers movie. The film aimed to reboot the franchise for a modern audience, and while it bombed at the box office, those who watched it discovered a compelling coming of age story, slick costumes, and most importantly a fantastic cast. While they won’t be returning, you can at least rewatch their first adventure on a platform of your choosing.

Now, it’s not streaming anywhere at the moment, but you can rent it on Amazon Prime Video or YouTube (paid). You can also grab it on Blu-ray, and the official description can be found below.

“SABAN’S POWER RANGERS follows five ordinary teens who must become something extraordinary when they learn that their small town of Angel Grove – and the world – is on the verge of being obliterated by an alien threat. Chosen by destiny, our heroes quickly discover they are the only ones who can save the planet. But to do so, they will have to overcome their real-life issues – and, before it’s too late, band together as the Power Rangers.”

Power Rangers Battle For The Grid

If you feel like taking on some opponents in a fighting game, nWay’s got you covered with Power Rangers: Battle For The Grid. The console fighting game has received some big upgrades over the past year, and now features a bevy of beloved characters, refined fighting mechanics, a robust single-player mode, and the ability to challenge your friends. In short, it’s now the fighting game we always wanted, and it would make for a great way to pass the time.

You can find the official description for Power Rangers: Battle For The Grid below.

“Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid pits current and classic POWER RANGERS and villains from the multiverse’s 25 year history against one another in epic 3v3 tag team battles. The controls promote simplicity and fluidity, enabling beginners to enjoy the combat system and encouraging advanced players to delve into its gameplay mechanics, which include real-time assist takeover, dynamic defense through push blocking and aerial guard, customizable juggle combos, and a unique Megazord comeback mode.”

Power Rangers: Battle For The Grid is available on PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, and PC.

Power Rangers: Heroes of the Grid

If you’re cooped up in the house, Renegade Game Studios’ Power Rangers: Heroes of the Grid is the perfect thing to break out and give a whirl. The game is a fully cooperative experience that lets players play as their favorite Rangers as they take on the franchise’s iconic villains in a game that demands strategic decision making and teamwork to achieve victory. The game also has several expansions that increase the roster of Rangers and villains in some big ways, so you’ll get plenty of replayability out of it if you do decide to jump in.

If you have the Shattered Grid expansion, you can also play as the HyperForce Rangers, but we’ll get to them in a bit.

You can find the official description for Power Rangers: Heroes of the Grid below.

“Power Rangers: Heroes of the Grid is a co-operative board game for 2-5 players that challenges your team to save Angel Grove from Rita Repulsa’s evil army of monsters. Work together to fight off the incoming horde while building up your strength to protect the city from the most dangerous monsters in the universe! Prepare for your destiny. It’s Morphin Time!”

Power Rangers: Heroes of the Grid is in stores now, and you can find more free playable scenarios for the game on Renegade’s official website.

Power Rangers HyperForce

Hey, we told you we’d get to them! If you’ve never watched HyperForce, it was a live tabletop experience in conjunction with Hyper RPG. While we haven’t received a second season yet, fans grew to adore the charming cast and the tabletop gameplay every week, which also invited big-name stars from the franchise to join in on the fun. The good news is that you can watch all of these episodes for free on Hyper RPG’s YouTube channel, and you can find the full playlist right here.

You can find the official description for HyperForce below.

“Hyperforce starts out in the year 3016 at the Time Force Academy and features a team of Time Force Ranger cadets that must band together to defeat an ancient evil who is messing with the timestream. Under the leadership of their mentor, Jen Scott (Time Force’s Erin Cahill), the newly minted Rangers will cross both time and space to complete their mission while running into many familiar eras (and faces) along the way.”

Power Rangers Comics

It’s never been a better time to be a Power Rangers fan, and you can credit a big part of that shifting tide to BOOM! Studios. BOOM! launched their Mighty Morphin Power Rangers series during a lull in the franchise, but slowly built up a fanbase with character-rich storytelling and gorgeous visuals. Since that launch we’ve had one of the biggest events ever in Shattered Grid, which has been followed by storylines like Beyond The Grid and most recently Necessary Evil, not to mention Mighty Morphin’s companion series Go Go Power Rangers and the series of one-shots and graphic novels.

Most recently the franchise has grown again to produce Mighty Morphin Power Rangers/Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, which you should absolutely give a shot because it’s amazing.

We’ve listed all the series available below, and all of them can be found at your local comic shop, book store, or via ComiXology.

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers

Go Go Power Rangers

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers/Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

Saban’s Power Rangers: Soul of the Dragon

Saban’s Power Rangers: The Psycho Path

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers Pink

Justice League/Power Rangers

Saban’s Power Rangers: Aftershock