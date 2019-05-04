Power Rangers Actors Tease Mysterious New Film Project

Power Rangers Beast Morphers seems to be taking a small break before the second half of the season kicks up again, but some classic Ranger actors seem to be cooking up something to help fill the void. A few legendary Rangers have started teasing a new project with Bat in the Sun on their social media accounts, and so far the group includes Jason David Frank, Ciara Hanna, Johnny Yong Bosch, and Jason Faunt, though we don’t know exactly what the project is. We don’t even know if it is Power Rangers related, though there are some hints it will be if you look at the photos.

Nothing has been officially announced yet, though we do know that it will be in conjunction with Bat in the Sun, who created both of the Super Power Beat Down episodes that had Frank reprising his role as Tommy against Ryu (Street Fighter) and Scorpion (Mortal Kombat). They also directed his time as Ninjak in Ninjak vs the Valiant Universe and the recent Power Rangers Legacy Wars: Street Fighter Showdown short film that also starred Hanna alongside Ryu and Chun-Li.

The cast has been sharing images of themselves on set in a combination of civilian clothes and heavier armor, though as you can see there are hints of their Ranger colors, even if they aren’t wearing full Ranger gear. Frank is wearing a green shirt and scarf, while Faunt, Bosch, and Hanna can be seen in more armored suits that have their Ranger colors integrated into the design.

You can clearly see this in the photo above, which shows red in Faunt’s armor and black in Bosch’s armor, while the next photo shows yellow in Ciara’s armor. No word yet on whether Frank will also get armor, though there is a hooded figure in one of the other teases, which also features a green liquid on the floor. Not sure what that is, but the photo also has a green tint to it, so who knows, perhaps we’ll see Frank suit up as the Green Ranger at some point.

We’ll definitely keep you posted on what this turns out to be, but make sure to let us know what you want to see from the mystery project in the comments!

