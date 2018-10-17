Power Rangers: Alpha 1 Debuts In ‘Go Go Power Rangers’

Next year is going to be quite busy for the team in Go Go Power Rangers, and it turns out it will also feature the debut of the original Alpha.

That’s right, get ready to meet Alpha 1. The original incarnation of Alpha was revealed at BOOM! Studios Power Rangers Beyond The Grid panel, and is based on a design by Dan Mora.

As you can see in the image below, gone is the familiar domed head, though it is still represented thanks to the glowing yellow orb surrounding his head. While he’s still got legs, the feet feature full treads as opposed to the more humanistic legs Alpha 5 has. He also still has the red and yellow armor, though it has been given a tweak as well.

Fans have met several Alphas over the course of Power Rangers, including the beloved Alpha 5, Alpha 4, Alpha 6, Alpha 7, and Alpha 55, who debuted in Power Rangers HyperForce. It was previously said that Alpha 4 was the Alpha who helped Zordon build the Command Center, so we’re interested to find out just what Alpha 1 has to do with the legacy of Power Rangers.

We’ll have to wait until 2019 to meet Alpha 1, but in the meantime there is still plenty to look forward to in 2019, starting with Go Go Power Rangers #13.

Go Go Power Rangers #13 is written by Ryan Parrott and drawn by Dan Mora. You can check out the official description below.

“After the shocking conclusion of Shattered Grid , the Mighty Morphin Power Rangers are still picking up the pieces. Meanwhile, Rita Repulsa sets into motion a plan to retrieve an artifact that might be the key to besting Zordon and the Rangers once and for all…”

Go Go Power Rangers #13 hits comic stores on October 10th.

So what do you think of Alpha 1? Let us know in the comments!