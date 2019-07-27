Power Rangers: Austin St. John On If He Could Show Up As Zeo Gold In Beast Morphers

Fans are excited to see Power Rangers‘ original Red Ranger Austin St. John return to the show courtesy of Beast Morphers season 2, and Hasbro revealed a new trailer to get fans hyped at San Diego Comic-Con. It’s safe to assume from the footage that this special will be based on that St. John will be appearing as his Mighty Morphin Red Ranger persona, but there are plenty of fans who would love to see him nod to his other Ranger form too, which was Zeo Gold. ComicBook.com had the chance to speak to St. John at Comic-Con, and during our conversation, we had to ask if fans of Zeo Gold will be satisfied after watching his episodes.

“You know anything is possible…anything is possible,” St. John said. That’s not confirming it by any means, but it’s also not a no, so fans of the Ranger can at least take some hope into next year when the episode finally drops.

Videos by ComicBook.com

We also asked St. John whether he has more and more fans of his time as the Gold Ranger over just the Red. “I mean I get a good mix, but I think Mighty Morphin Red was the beginning for a lot of people, so I think everybody gravitates that way, in the majority,” St. John said. “But there are a lot who came back later and they’re like ‘dude, I loved you as Red, but GOLD!’”

“And so then I’ve got to give them the stats,” St. John said. “I’m like the Gold Ranger is the only Ranger in the history of the show out of 100 plus Rangers that had the power of 3 Rangers at one time. Jason’s the only character never defeated. He’s the only one to defeat Tommy. He’s the only one to fight a monster unmorphed. So there’s a lot of firsts, but most of that comes back to the OG Red who walks softly and carries a big stick. The Gold Ranger was kind of a pimp though.”

You can watch the full interview in the video above.

Beast Morphers stars Rorrie D. Travis (Devon/Red), Jacqueline Scislowski (Zoey/Yellow), Jasmeet Baduwalia (Ravi/Blue), Abraham Rodriguez (Nate), Liana Ramirez (Roxy), Colby Strong (Blaze), Cosme Flores (Ben), Kristina Ho (Betty), Kevin Copeland (Mayor Daniels), and James Gordon (Handyman), and you can check out the official description for Power Rangers Beast Morphers below.

“Set in the future, a secret agency combines a newly discovered substance called “Morph-X” with animal DNA to create the Power Rangers Beast Morphers team. The Rangers must fight off an evil sentient computer virus bent on taking over the source of all Ranger power, the Morphin Grid itself. Featuring never-before-seen leather suits and an all-new beast-themed arsenal (including dynamic new Zords), fans should get ready for a season full of secret ops and morphinominal fun.”

Power Rangers Beast Morphers airs Saturdays on Nickelodeon at 8 am est, and you can check out more of our Power Rangers coverage from Comic-Con right here. You can also hit me up on Twitter @MattAguilarCB for all things Power Rangers!