‘Power Rangers: Battle For The Grid’ Console and PC Release Dates Revealed

Fans are hyped for the first console Power Rangers fighting game in some time, and now we know exactly when we can expect to be playing nWay and Lionsgate Games’ Power Rangers: Battle For The Grid. The new fighting game had been teased for a spring release previously, but now the studio has revealed that the official release dates for the game are just around the corner, though there are some differences depending on the console you’re playing on.

The official Battle For The Grid account revealed that the game will be releasing on Nintendo Switch and Xbox One first on March 26th. That will be followed by a release on PlayStation in Europe on March 28th. Then the game will hit PlayStation 4 in America on April 2nd, and will finally hit PC this summer. We’re not sure why the release dates are staggered instead of an all in one release, but either way in a matter of days fans will be able to get their hands on the anticipated game.

“We’re excited to announce the following release dates for #PowerRangers Battle for the Grid. Behold, the viewing globe:

#NintendoSwitch 03.26.19

#XboxOne 03.26.19

#PlayStation Europe 03.28.19

#PS4 America 04.02.19″

nWay has been showing off the combat system during live streams, and officially revealed the main roster, which includes Jason Scott (Mighty Morphin Red), Tommy Oliver (Mighty Morphin Green), Lord Drakkon, Mastadon Sentry, Kat Manx, Magna Defender, Ranger Slayer, Gia Moran (Megaforce Yellow), and Goldar.

Power Rangers: Battle For The Grid is a 3 vs. 3 fighting game described as a mix of Marvel Vs Capcom and DragonBall Fighterz, and allows you to call upon other characters to either assist your current fighter or sub out for them completely. It stars Power Ranger characters from all across the franchise’s history and comes from the same studio that delivered Power Rangers Legacy Wars.

You can find the official description of the game below.

“A modern take on the 25 year franchise, Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid showcases stunning graphics with vivid details. Pit current and classic Rangers and villains like never before in team battles. Test your skills online against friends and players from around the world for endless replayability. A streamlined combat system welcomes newcomers with simplified controls while maintaining depth for the most dedicated competitor to learn and master.”

Power Rangers: Battle For The Grid is up for pre-order at www.battleforthegrid.com for $19.99.

