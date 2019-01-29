‘Power Rangers: Battle For The Grid’ Gets New Gameplay Trailer

A new trailer for nWay and Lionsgate’s Power Rangers: Battle For The Grid has dropped, showing new gameplay footage of the Rangers in action.

The new gameplay trailer features Mighty Morphin’s Green Ranger (Tommy) duking it out with Mighty Morphin Red (Jason) and Megaforce Yellow (Gia) and gives us a glimpse at how the game actually flows. Tommy mixes it up with high and low attacks, keeping the Red Ranger off balance, but Red comes back with some hard-hitting sword attacks and then calls in Gia for an assist.

Videos by ComicBook.com

After that Jason launches into an attack that has him dashing across the screen in a blaze or red energy sword first, netting himself a 15 hit combo in the process.

Then we see Gia take on Tommy with a mix of sword and blaster attacks, eventually tagging out to Jason to continue the attack.

You can check out the full trailer in the footage above.

VP of nWay creative Steve Kuroki also recently shared some details to PlayStation Blog, where they revealed a new screenshot from the game to boot. You can check out what he has to say as well as the new image below.

“First, this is the only Power Rangers fighting game on the PS4,” Kuroki said. “We have given each character’s animation a lot of TLC to make sure they stay authentic to the source material — details that the biggest Power Rangers fans will care about. This will also make the game not only fun to play, but also fun to watch. Also, we are adopting an online-first model. This means that we want the game to feel alive and have longevity. We plan to do this by regularly rolling out new content — new characters and new stories — as well as host special events, missions, and online tournaments. To support a healthy online competitive community, we are lowering the barrier to entry with a starting price of $19.99, allowing more people to join the matchmaking pool.”

The multiplayer focus makes sense for a fighting game, though as we learned earlier there will be a story mode helmed by BOOM! Studios as well.

“The Power Rangers have proven to be an enduring global phenomenon among audiences of all ages,” said Daniel Engelhardt, Senior Vice President of Interactive Ventures & Games at Lionsgate. “We are excited to build upon our successful mobile game, Power Rangers: Legacy Wars, to offer a unique opportunity for fans to enjoy a new cross-platform fighting game experience on console and PC.”

Power Rangers: Battle For The Grid launches on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch this April, and you can pre-order the game right here.