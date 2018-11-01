Power Rangers Beast Morphers: The Identity Of The Gold Ranger Revealed

It seems we now know who the Gold Ranger will be on Power Rangers Beast Morphers, so only look below if you want to know!

We good? Good. Power Rangers Beast Morphers is currently filming in New Zealand, and thanks to some new photos from the set we now have an idea of who might be the Gold Ranger. As you know Rangers typically wear something akin to their Ranger colors even outside of uniform, and in this photo (courtesy of theyispetty) you can see that one actor is wearing a gold sweatshirt. He’s not one of the other core Rangers either as they are shown in the same photo in their respective colors.

That would be actor Abraham Rodriguez, who plays Nate in the show and was part of the second round of additions to the cast. It seems he will be the Gold Ranger of the Beast Morphers crew, which means there is only one more Ranger to reveal, the Silver Ranger.

You can check out the photo in the image above.

The main three Rangers will be played by Rorrie Travis (Red Ranger/Devon), Jacqueline Scislowski (Yellow Ranger/Zoey), and Jasmeet Baduwalia (Blue Ranger/Ravi). Rorrie, Jacqueline, and Jasmeet will be joined by Abraham Rodriguez (Gold Ranger/Nate), Colby Strong (Blaze), Cosme Flores (Ben), Kristina Ho (Betty), and Liana Ramirez (Roxy).

Power Rangers Beast Morphers will be adapted from the series Tokumei Sentai Go-Busters, which is the 36th season of Super Sentai. The latest seasons of Power Rangers, Ninja Steel and Super Ninja Steel, were actually based on the 39th season Shuriken Sentai Ninninger. You can check out the official description for Power Rangers Beast Morphers below.

“Set in the future, a secret agency combines a newly discovered substance called “Morph-X” with animal DNA to create the Power Rangers Beast Morphers team. The Rangers must fight off an evil sentient computer virus bent on taking over the source of all Ranger power, the Morphin Grid itself. Featuring never-before-seen leather suits and an all-new beast-themed arsenal (including dynamic new Zords), fans should get ready for a season full of secret ops and morphinominal fun.”

H/T Power Rangers NOW

