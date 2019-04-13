‘Power Rangers Beast Morphers’ Blue Ranger Reveals Favorite Ranger and Season

Fans are loving Power Rangers Beast Morphers, in large part due to the charming cast of Rangers. That includes Zoey, Devon, and Ravi, and we recently had the chance to speak to Ravi himself Jasmeet Baduwalia about all things Rangers. Thing is, we didn’t just speak to him about Beast Morphers, as like all Ranger fans he has his favorite seasons and Rangers in the 25 years spanning franchise, and now we know who his favorites of each category happen to be.

ComicBook.com had the chance to chat with Baduwalia, and during our conversation, we had to ask what his favorite classic season of Power Rangers was. That is, aside from Beast Morphers of course. “I think besides Beast Morphers, because I really, really … even though I’m in Beast Morphers the story is just, seriously man, the story is just crazy,” Baduwalia said. “It’s so different from anything else. I think besides Beast Morphers, I would say Dino Charge. I really enjoyed Dino Charge. I mean, that season really hooked me in.”

We cannot blame him at all for that pick, as Dino Charge is the favorite pick of many fans for its epic story, cool villains, and varied cast of Rangers. Dino Charge fans will be even happier to know that the season also features one of his favorite Rangers of all time…aside from Ravi and another Power Rangers legend that is.

“Favorite all-time ranger, Ravi Shaw! No, I’m kidding,” Baduwalia said. “I mean, my favorite all-time ranger would be, besides JDF, I would probably go with Yoshi. I love Yoshi. He stood out to me, honestly, he stood out.”

Yoshi Sudarso played the role of fan-favorite Ranger Koda in Dino Charge and Dino Super Charge and even made a return to the series in the recent 25th Anniversary episode Dimensions in Danger in Super Ninja Steel and Hyper RPG’s Power Rangers HyperForce.

As for Ravi, he is is the newest addition to the long legacy of Blue Rangers, and Baduwalia did watch some of the Go-Busters sentai before taking on the role, though not too much since he wanted to put his own spin on the character.

“I saw some of the footage from Go-Busters,” so I kind of saw how the Blue Ranger was in Go-Busters, but I didn’t want to watch too much of that and I didn’t want to watch too much of … likereally look at other Blue Rangers or other Rangers in general and be like ‘okay, so that’s how it kinda is, da da da dah.’ I kind of wanted to put out my own take and also what the script required, so ‘okay, this is where Ravi is going from, from this and then A to B,and how will I portray that?’ And I would look at some examples from Go-Busters but not too much to the point where that’s in the back of my head because that’s not how it’s supposed to be,” Baduwalia said.

“I wanted to just bring my own fresh take to it and I think most everyone really brought their own selves to their character. From Ravi to Devon to Zoey to Nate and so on and so forth. So for me personally, it was more that I want to show the fans, I want to show the audience my perspective of Ravi, what I think…who I think Ravi is.”

You can check out the rest of our interview with Baduwalia right here!

“Set in the future, a secret agency combines a newly discovered substance called “Morph-X” with animal DNA to create the Power Rangers Beast Morphers team. The Rangers must fight off an evil sentient computer virus bent on taking over the source of all Ranger power, the Morphin Grid itself. Featuring never-before-seen leather suits and an all-new beast-themed arsenal (including dynamic new Zords), fans should get ready for a season full of secret ops and morphinominal fun.”

