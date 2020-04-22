Power Rangers’ Jacqueline Scislowski Reveals Surprising Favorite Episode from Beast Morphers Season 1

Power Rangers Beast Morphers is currently cruising through season 2, giving fans new Zords, new Megazords, and new characters. Now, while season 2 might have all the flash, season 1 gave us a lot to enjoy as well, and during a recent conversation with Beast Morphers‘ Yellow Ranger Jacqueline Scislowski, we had to ask what her particular favorite episode happened to be. There were a lot of great moments to choose from, but you might be surprised at which episode ended up on the top of Scislowski’s list, an episode that brought the enraged Viking Ingrid Ironaxe to life. For those who saw the Halloween episode Hypnotic Halloween, you know exactly why it quickly became one of her favorites.

“But my personal favorite episode was the very non-traditional one, which was the Halloween episode where Zoey got to play Ingrid Ironaxe,” Scislowski said. “I feel I owe a very special thank you to the writers because I had pushed them so much to let Zoey have more of a comedic, funny side to her, but it didn’t really align with the show and who she was as the Yellow Ranger. I think they sort of crafted Ingrid Ironaxe to give me what I kind of always hoped for, so that was pretty awesome.”

It’s easy to see how much fun Scislowski had with the character, and we’re kind of hoping Ironaxe makes a comeback in season 2. If you don’t remember Ironaxe, let us refresh your memory with this amazing video.

Scislowski and I had a chance to talk about a lot more in our full interview, which you can check out right here!

Beast Morphers stars Rorrie D. Travis (Devon/Red), Jacqueline Scislowski (Zoey/Yellow), Jasmeet Baduwalia (Ravi/Blue), Abraham Rodriguez (Nate), Liana Ramirez (Roxy), Colby Strong (Blaze), Cosme Flores (Ben), Kristina Ho (Betty), Kevin Copeland (Mayor Daniels), and James Gordon (Handyman), and you can check out the official description for Power Rangers Beast Morphers season 2 below.

“In season 2 of POWER RANGERS BEAST MORPHERS, Evox returns and he’s more powerful than ever! The Power Rangers will gain access to all new power upgrades, powerful new weapons, and epic new Megazords in order to protect the Morphin Grid and save the world!”

Power Rangers Beast Morphers airs Saturdays on Nickelodeon at 8 am est.

