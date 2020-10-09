Power Rangers Beast Morphers Promo Shows Off Original Red Ranger’s Return

Power Rangers Beast Morphers is currently making its way through its second season, and a slick promo for the upcoming super crossover shows off the return of the original Red Ranger from Mighty Morphin’ Power Rangers, Austin St. John as Jason Lee Scott. Although the second season of the series has been a huge hit with fans of the franchise so far, there has been one major episode fans have been waiting for the most ever since we first saw footage of the second season. Following in the legacy of crossovers of the past, Beast Morphers will be having a special crossover of its own.

Beginning with the twelfth episode of the series, “Finders Keepers” airing on October 10th and ending with the “Grid Connection” episode the week after, the upcoming crossover will feature the Beast Morphers cast teaming up with the cast of Power Rangers Dino Charge as well as the returning Mighty Morphin’ legend. Check out the promo in the video above!

This is the first return to action for Austin St. John in the franchise for quite a while, and it’s sure a big one considering Jason has been at the center of some of the most prominent returns in the franchise with Power Rangers Zeo, Power Rangers Turbo: The Movie, and Power Rangers Wild Force all making an impact with fans before this newest crossover.

Power Rangers Beast Morphers airs Saturday mornings on Nickelodeon at 8:00AM EST. The series stars Rorrie D. Travis as Devon/Red Ranger, Jacqueline Scislowski as Zoey/Yellow Ranger, Jasmeet Baduwalia as Ravi/Blue Ranger, Abraham Rodriguez as Nate/Gold Ranger, Liana Ramirez as Roxy, Colby Strong as Blaze, Cosme Flores as Ben, Kristina Ho as Betty), and Kevin Copeland as Mayor Daniels.

The second season is officially described as such, “In season 2 of Power Rangers Beast Morphers, Evox returns and he’s more powerful than ever! The Power Rangers will gain access to all new power upgrades, powerful new weapons, and epic new Megazords in order to protect the Morphin Grid and save the world!”

