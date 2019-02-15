‘Power Rangers Beast Morphers’ Premiere Date and Details Revealed

Toy Fair has gifted us with plenty of new Power Rangers Beast Morphers details, and now we know when the show will air and a few more details about the premiere.

According to the most recent Hasbro investor update, Power Rangers Beast Morphers will premiere on Nickelodeon on March 2nd at 8 am est, and the episode will be titled Beasts Unleashed (via No Pink Spandex). That’s a mere two weeks away and is a big change from the typical 12 pm est time airing of previous seasons.

We also got a description of the episode, which you can find right here. “Scientists tap into the Morphin Grid, but an evil virus corrupts the technology and a new team of Power Rangers is formed to defend the Grid from evil.”

The good news is we don’t have to wait too long to see what this series looks like in action, and the March date also makes sense from a business standpoint, as the toys can’t truly launch until April anyway (that’s when Hasbro officially takes over as the master toy license holder). So just as soon as the show gains some momentum you’ll see toys hitting stores. If the show can deliver, then this will work out just about as perfect as one would hope.

Power Rangers Beast Morphers will be adapted from the series Tokumei Sentai Go-Busters, which is the 36th season of Super Sentai. You can check out the official description for Power Rangers Beast Morphers below.

“Set in the future, a secret agency combines a newly discovered substance called “Morph-X” with animal DNA to create the Power Rangers Beast Morphers team. The Rangers must fight off an evil sentient computer virus bent on taking over the source of all Ranger power, the Morphin Grid itself. Featuring never-before-seen leather suits and an all-new beast-themed arsenal (including dynamic new Zords), fans should get ready for a season full of secret ops and morphinominal fun.”

