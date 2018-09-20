Power Rangers: ‘Beast Morphers’ Ranger Names Revealed

Yesterday we met some of the new cast of Power Rangers Beast Morphers, but now we know the official names of Beast Morpher Red, Blue, and Yellow.

The main three Rangers will be played by Rorrie Travis (Red Ranger), Jacqueline Scislowski (Yellow Ranger), and Jasmeet Baduwalia (Blue Ranger), and now we have their official names. Rorrie’s Red Ranger will go by the name of Devon, while Jacqueline’s Yellow Ranger will go by Zoey and Jasmeet’s Blue Ranger will go by the name Ravi.

Rorrie, Jacqueline, and Jasmeet will be joined by Abraham Rodriguez (Nate), Colby Strong (Blaze), Cosme Flores (Ben), Kristina Ho (Betty), and Liana Ramirez (Roxy). It is expected that two of those actors will end up playing the role of the Gold and Silver Rangers, but it hasn’t been confirmed yet if that is true and if so who will be playing those parts.

“Set in the future, a secret agency combines a newly discovered substance called “Morph-X” with animal DNA to create the Power Rangers Beast Morphers team. The Rangers must fight off an evil sentient computer virus bent on taking over the source of all Ranger power, the Morphin Grid itself. Featuring never-before-seen leather suits and an all-new beast-themed arsenal (including dynamic new Zords), fans should get ready for a season full of secret ops and morphinominal fun.”

Beast Morphers will be adapted from the series Tokumei Sentai Go-Busters, which is the 36th season of Super Sentai. The latest season of Power Rangers, Ninja Steel, was actually based on the 39th season Shuriken Sentai Ninninger.

Before Beast Morphers takes over the rest of Super Ninja Steel needs to play out, and you can find the official description of that series below.

“In Power Rangers Super Ninja Steel, the heroic teens find themselves face-to-face with an old enemy when they discover Madame Odius is still alive and more determined than ever to steal the Ninja Nexus Prism and revive its powers for her nefarious purposes. Now it’s up to the Rangers, and some unexpected help from new friends, to use the power of teamwork to protect the Prism, defeat Odius and save the world!”

The Sheriff Skyfire episode of Power Rangers Super Ninja Steel airs on September 22nd at 11 am EST/12 pm CST. Power Rangers Beast Morphers launches sometime in 2019.

