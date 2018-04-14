Power Rangers: The Best Shattered Grid Fan Art So Far

Power Rangers Shattered Grid has already achieved impressive success, and with that success comes amazing fan art from the community.

It helps that Shattered Grid features such bold and vibrant designs, headlined by original Ranger Lord Drakkon, who is an evil alternate universe version of Tommy Oliver. Not only that, but Saban’s Go Go Power Rangers has introduced yet another new Ranger to the Shattered Grid mix in the Ranger Slayer, who happens to be the evil Kimberly.

Those are some great selling points right there, and as you might imagine the Power Rangers community has created some amazing interpretations of those characters over the past few months, especially recently with the kickoff of Shattered Grid.

That includes this sketchy by Daizujin Ranger, which features the Ranger Slayer standing atop a large stack of dead Rangers from Mighty Morphin, Zeo, Turbo, Samurai, and more.

This would’ve been included in the full list, but it isn’t quite finished yet, and Daizujin Ranger had other completed works that we wanted to feature instead. Still, we can’t wait to see what it looks like when it’s all done.

If you haven’t been keeping up with Shattered Grid, the storyline puts the Mighty Morphin Rangers against Lord Drakkon once more, but this time his plans don’t just involve them. Instead, they involve every Ranger from across the timeline, and the shattering of the grid will affect every Ranger that’s ever lived. Drakkon will lead an army of his own against the Rangers, and he’s dealt them a blow like few have by killing Tommy Oliver, their friend, and current Green Ranger.

Sounds awesome right? Well, hit the next slide to see what stunning fan art the community’s already cooked up!

@MtapArtstuff

One particularly slick piece of fan art offers an answer to Lord Drakkon, and that would be a combination of Mighty Morphin Red and Zeo Gold!

@woonsyeah

Lord Drakkon’s Ranger costume is pretty slick overall, but the helmet is on another level, and Woons worked up this fantastic version of it.

@mistajonz

Lord Drakkon is one of the coolest Power Rangers villains in years, and this stylish take on him definitely does him justice.

@roboptera

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers #25 dealt Ranger fans with a huge blow, and if you don’t get the feels from this art of Tommy and Kimberly embracing you don’t have a soul.

@DaizujinRanger

The Ranger Slayer has instantly become a favorite of artists, and @Daizyujin Ranger has delivered some of the coolest interpretations out there, including this number.

@ComicBookTheate

Power Rangers HyperForce had the chance to join in on the Shattered Grid fun, and Lord Jaykkon’s decided to give the Goni Montes covers a HyperForce makeover, including the team’s new Green Ranger.

@woonsyeah Round 2

A familiar face pops up as Woons delivers an amazing interpretation of the new Ranger Slayer from Shattered Grid, which happens to be the Lord Drakkon universe version of Kimberly the Pink Ranger.

Yeah, totally want a poster of this.

@roboptera Round 2

This is the most adorable villain date ever right? It seems when Drakkon isn’t killing people he’s capable of romance…maybe.

@GingamanPrime

Fans are trying to find ways the Rangers can keep up with Lord Drakkon, and once again the Red Ranger Gold Ranger mashup looks incredibly cool. Kind of hoping this happens now.

@DaizyujinRanger Round 2

The first stab at the Ranger Slayer by Daizyujin Ranger was impressive too, and he even included her powerful Gravezord to boot.

