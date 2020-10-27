Power Rangers: Bryan Edward Hill Writing Movie Reboot

Power Rangers fans have been getting a lot of news recently on the Hasbro and eOne Power Rangers movie reboot that’s coming, and now the project has a writer. Bryan Edward Hill, who has written for DC, Marvel, BOOM! Studios, and more, has closed a deal to write the adaptation that will be directed by Jonathan Entwistle, which will be developed and produced by eOne (via Deadline). Hill has written projects like Batman and the Outsiders, Detective Comics, Spider-Man, Strikeforce, Romulus, and more, though some of his best work was on BOOM! Studios’ relaunch of Angel, reintroducing the vampire with a soul to the comics world in style. Now he’ll be taking on the teens with an attitude, and we’re eager to see what he can come up with.

We know from previous reports that the project will feature the original Mighty Morphin team and will embrace the 90s with some time travel elements, though we don’t know much more. A recent announcement from eOne though stated that not only will Entwistle be shepherding the movie franchise, he will also develop the tv franchise, and all of it will be connected.

That’s a big change from previous years, and the whole connected universe thing is something fans have wanted for a long time outside of the sporadic crossover or team-up episode.

Hill is also co-producer of Greg Berlanti’s Titans series, which will launch season 3 on HBO Max.

“Jonathan has an incredible creative vision for this iconic and hugely successful franchise, and is hands down the right architect to join us as we reimagine the television and film worlds of this property,” said eOne’s film president Nick Meyer and global television president Michael Lombardo in a joint statement. “Across our slate, we are looking forward to working with the most talented storytellers as we take on Hasbro’s rich fan-favourite brands and build entertainment universes around them.”

“This is an unbelievable opportunity to deliver new Power Rangers to both new and existing generations of awaiting and adoring fans. We’ll bring the spirit of analog into the future, harnessing the action and storytelling that made this brand a success,” said Entwistle.

