Power Rangers Team-Up With DConey For Stunning Body Paint Costumes

The Power Rangers’ costumes are instantly recognizable, but two stars of the franchise recently got a stunning body paint makeover.

Those stars would be Power Rangers: Time Force’s Michael Copon and Power Rangers: Megaforce and Super Megaforce star Ciara Hanna. The two stars teamed up with the talented DConey on the photoshoot, and the added animation makes an already gorgeous photo even better.

Hanna and Copon are preparing for battle with but are featured with their helmets in the foreground. Lightning crackles in the sky as fire swells in the background. Completing the slick project is a catchy hip-hop inspired beat, giving the Rangers the perfect soundtrack to kick some ass.

Hanna previously worked with DConey, and that project is just as stunning. You can find more of DConey’s artwork here, and Ciara Hanna can be found here while Michael Copon can be located here.

Hanna played the role of the Yellow Ranger Gia Moran on Power Rangers Megaforce and Super Megaforce. She’s been a fan favorite ever since the series debuted, and commands the Gosei Tiger Mechazord as well as the Tiger Claw in melee combat.

Michael Copon played the part of the Blue Ranger Lucas Kendall in Power Rangers Time Force, but also returned for 2 episodes in Power Rangers Wild Force and 1 episode in Power Rangers Super Megaforce. Kendall commanded a Time Flyer, the Blue Vector Cycle, and a Chrono Saber and Chrono Blaster.

Power Rangers Time Force is one of the most popular series in the franchise’s history and is season #9 in the Power Ranger series. Time Force originally aired in 2001 and was adapted from the Super Sentai series Mirai Sentai Timeranger.

Power Rangers Megaforce is the season #20 in the franchise and originally aired in 2013. Megaforce was adapted from the Super Sentai predecessor Tensou Sentai Goseiger, while the sequel series Power Rangers Super Megaforce was adapted from the Super Sentai series Kaizoku Sentai Gokaiger. That series aired in 2014.