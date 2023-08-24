Power Rangers Cosmic Fury Images Seemingly Reveal Identity of New Orange Ranger

Power Rangers Cosmic Fury will finally hit Netflix this September, and we recently received our first look at the new season. While we’re still waiting on an official trailer, Netflix has released several more images from the anticipated season, and those images seem to have given us our first look at the show’s rumored Orange Ranger. Fern, who is played by Jacqueline Joe, is seen in a group shot featuring Amelia, Chance, Izzy, and Ollie, and they are all getting ready to morph. Fern also has a morpher, and she’s wearing an orange shirt, solidifying that she’s the new Orange Ranger. You can check out the specific image below, and you can find all of the new images on the next slide.

Fern and Izzy were romantically linked in Dino Fury season 2, and that is likely to continue in Cosmic Fury. Now they will also both be Rangers, and it will be intriguing to see how they both deal with that and how Fern actually becomes a Ranger during the season.

Power Rangers Cosmic Fury. (L-R) Chance Perez as Javi, Jacqueline Joe as Fern, Hunter Deno as Amelia, Kai Moya as Ollie, and Tessa Rao as Izzy in Power Rangers Cosmic Fury. Cr. NETFLIX © 2023

There’s also an image that shows the Rangers in very different looks as they get ready to morph, and there are tons of questions regarding where they are and what they are doing. The remaining photos show the Cosmic Fury team getting ready to morph and jumping into a battle, and then there’s one photo that shines the spotlight directly on Amelia as the new Red Ranger.

Cosmic Fury will be the first time since Mighty Morphin Power Rangers that a Power Rangers cast has returned for three straight seasons, and all of your favorites are back. The cast includes Russell Curry (Zayto), Hunter Deno (Amelia Jones), Kai Moya (Ollie Akana), Tessa Rao (Izzy Garcia), Chance Perez (Javi Garcia), Jordon Fite (Aiyon), and Jacqueline Joe (Fern). They will be joined by Yost, who will be in a mentor role throughout the season. Power Rangers Cosmic Fury is executive produced by Simon Bennett, and you can find the official description for Cosmic Fury below.

“The Dino Fury Rangers are going to space with new powers, new costumes, new weapons, and, of course, new Zords! As a core character, appearing in all ten episodes of the series, Mighty Morphin Blue Ranger, Billy Cranston played by David Yost will assist the Cosmic Fury team in fighting Lord Zedd. Simon Bennett serves as Executive Producer.”

Power Rangers Cosmic Fury will premiere on Netflix on September 29th, and Dino Fury seasons 1 and 2 are currently available to stream on Netflix. You can stream Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once & Always on Netflix as well.

Amelia In Charge

Power Rangers Cosmic Fury. Hunter Deno as Amelia in Power Rangers Cosmic Fury. Cr. NETFLIX © 2023

Always Ready

Power Rangers Cosmic Fury. (L-R) Tessa Rao as Izzy, Jordon Fite as Aiyon, Hunter Deno as Amelia, and Chance Perez as Javi in Power Rangers Cosmic Fury. Cr. NETFLIX © 2023

Battle Cry

Power Rangers Cosmic Fury. (L-R) Tessa Rao as Izzy, Jordon Fite as Aiyon, Hunter Deno as Amelia, and Chance Perez as Javi in Power Rangers Cosmic Fury. Cr. NETFLIX © 2023

A New Look

Power Rangers Cosmic Fury. (L-R) Tessa Rao as Izzy, Hunter Deno as Amelia, Chance Perez as Javi, and Jordon Fite as Aiyon in Power Rangers Cosmic Fury. Cr. NETFLIX © 2023

The Orange Ranger