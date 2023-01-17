Power Rangers Cosmic Fury Reveals First Full Time Female Red Ranger

It was an amazing morning of announcements for the Power Rangers franchise, as Hasbro pulled the curtain back on its anticipated slate of Power Rangers projects hitting Netflix throughout the year. In addition to the first footage from the Mighty Morphin Power Rangers 30th Anniversary Special, Hasbro also revealed the first behind-the-scenes footage from Power Rangers: Cosmic Fury, though they dropped in one more bombshell by revealing Hunter Deno’s Amelia as the first full-time female Red Ranger in the franchise’s TV history. The suit looks awesome, and Deno couldn’t be more thrilled with becoming the group’s Red Ranger.

On Twitter Deno wrote “I am…. the… Cosmic Fury… RED RANGER!!!! 🥹 someone pinch me. I am officially the first full series Female Red Ranger leading a team of Rangers ❤️.” You can check out Amelia’s new Red Ranger suit in the post below.

While the Power Rangers comics have featured a female Red Ranger leader in Trini, the show has only had one female Red Ranger in Lauren Shiba during Power Rangers Super Samurai. After Jayden leaves she is made the new Red Ranger, but it is only for a brief time. We got to see far more of her in Shattered Grid, but Deno’s Amelia will be the first time the show has had a female Red Ranger lead the team from the outset.

Cosmic Fury Executive Simon Bennett revealed the Dino Fury cast was returning for Cosmic Fury during the original announcement, and you can find his announcement below.

“Hi Ranger Nation, and happy Power Rangers day. My name is Simon Bennett and I’m the executive producer and showrunner of Power Rangers Dino Fury. Now Hasbro and I have some exciting news that I just can’t wait to share with you today, and the news is that I will be returning to Power Rangers season 30, which is viewable in 2023 and the name of the season is Power Rangers Cosmic Fury,” Bennett said. “Now as you can see the sets are going up here in the studio in New Zealand, and we have a little tease we wanted to share with you.”

“So the name and the logo may seem familiar to you, and that’s because I’m not the only returning thing to season 30. In fact, the entire Dino Fury Ranger cast will be coming back and they will be the Cosmic Fury team, and their adventures as they fight back guys will them out into space and across the galaxy,” Bennett said.

Season 2 of Dino Fury is available on Netflix now, and Cosmic Fury is slated to hit in 2023. Once & Always will hit Netflix on April 19th.