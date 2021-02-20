Power Rangers Dino Fury: Destination Dinohenge Review and Fan Reactions

The day Power Rangers fans have been waiting for is finally here, as this morning we all got to watch the premiere of Power Rangers Dino Fury. As you might expect, there were quite a few reactions to the anticipated season, and overall the vibe is very much positive. Fans seem to be enjoying the new cast, Ranger battles, and storyline choices so far, and you can check out some of the reactions coming in for the premiere starting on the next slide. Before we get to those, however, I figured I would share my impressions of the episode, so check out my review of Destination Dinohenge right here!

First impressions mean a lot, and the show makes a great one by introducing us to only three Rangers throughout the premiere as opposed to shoehorning in the whole team. It makes a difference, as by episode’s end you already have a genuine feel for Amelia, Ollie, and Zayto’s personality and how they will play off of each other.

There’s a delightful charm and optimism to Hunter Deno’s Amelia, and the practical and science-focused Ollie (Kai Moya) is a lovely contrast, though it’s worth noting that both have a sense of adventure and curiosity that helps their team-up feel organic and unforced.

While we only get to see Russell Curry’s Zayto in the second half of the episode, he immediately conveys the leadership qualities you want from a Red Ranger, offering a seasoned and comforting voice to the team that immediately resonated on-screen and conveys the sense that he’s a big deal without explicitly telling you. You believe in him from his first line, and that only heightens when he starts to interact with the team.

Speaking of the team, their interactions show off Dino Fury’s refined formula for humor. While we do get a fun little sequence involving an electrified net early in the episode, it actually plays a role in the battle later on, and the rest of the episode’s humor is expressed more in the back and forth banter and occasional pun (looking at you Amelia), and so far it does a much better job at picking its spots for big gags and more often letting the characters’ endearing charm and personalities create those opportunities, and hopefully, that continues.

When we spoke to Simon Bennett about the premiere, one of the biggest challenges of the episode was revealed to getting in the necessary setup for the story and introducing the new Rangers in 22 minutes, and it’s immensely impressive how well Bennett and the team pulled it off. In a minutes-long montage, we get Zayto’s past, the Knights of Rafkon, the Sporix origins, and the Morphin Masters, and despite the wealth of ways that could go wrong, it works out quite well, filling you in on what you need to know while keeping the plot moving forward.

Visually the suits look fantastic, and the first battle dished out some fun action, though it was actually the unmorphed fight that impressed me more. What did not impress was that Solon kept throwing keys after getting one intercepted. Like, change the strategy! (You can’t see me, but I’m shaking my head. That was a fail.)

On a serious note, the episode sets the stage and the stakes for the series, and it’s promising all around. The Sporix come off as actual threats because we’ve seen in a convincing manner what they’ve done to Zayto and the galaxy, something wonderfully conveyed in Zayto’s”It wasn’t the kind of victory you celebrate line. The stakes are high, the threat is real, and the fact that we’re talking about the monsters and not Void Knight when I say that is as surprising to me as it probably is you.

Dino Fury’s premiere was all you could pretty much ask for in a Power Rangers premiere. Action, humor, a charming cast of characters, and stakes all tied up in a bow is a stellar way to get started, and hopefully, it only gets better from here.

You can check out what other people are saying starting on the next slide, and let me know what you thought of the episode in the comments or on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!

Pretty Good Start

The premiere has left some fans pretty hopeful about the future, and the Morphin Masters were the cherry on top.

That was a pretty good premiere. Genuinely hope the show will hold up in quality. The second half of the episode felt… different in tone. Like more serious. Loved we got to see the Morphin’ Masters again. They’re all white, with a specific color to them #PowerRangers #DinoFury — SentaiFive (戦隊ファイヴ) (@SentaiFive) February 20, 2021

An Enjoyable Beginning

There are quite a few positive vibes about the premiere, and fans seem to be loving the fight choreography and the cast.

I enjoyed the Dino fury premiere, still wish the theme song wasn’t so short, however I can tell the composer knows how to add proper music to the scenes. The suits, the choreography, and the cast, love em! I definitely enjoyed it, can tell they are gonna use more American footage pic.twitter.com/NN9eJHG2cJ — Deka – Jammin Red (@DekaMexican) February 20, 2021

Did Not Do This Justice

Others were surprised at how much they loved the premiere over the trailer.

Awesome

The premiere seems to be a big hit, and fans are excited to see more from the series!

7 Years In A Row

Other fans are continuing the tradition of watching Power Rangers as a family and Dino Fury is off to a good start!

Sibs started our 7th year of watching Power Rangers together with the premiere #DinoFury today! We really dug it and I’m excited to see the season play out! Congrats @therussellcurry @Moyalawn @HunterDeno_ and all the crew! pic.twitter.com/iwfcXtD07Y — Patty on a Pear Tree🎄 (@MsCarrillo92) February 20, 2021

Cautiously Optimistic

Another fan is now cautiously optimistic about Dino Fury if it can keep the momentum going.

That episode was nothing short of really awesome. Going to be cautiously optimistic and hope the rest of season continues to be this well. #PowerRangers #DinoFury 🦖 — Febhorrory 🔪 (@ItsJeffwii) February 20, 2021

Incredible

The premiere had fans hyped for the season overall, with some calling it incredible.

Y’ALL I JUST WATCHED POWER RANGERS DINO FURY AND IT WAS INCREDIBLE!! For the first episode, not bad at all!!! I loved that they showed the rangers in full effect!! I hope to see Chance and Tessa in the next episode!!! But overall well done! @Moyalawn @therussellcurry @HunterDeno_ pic.twitter.com/iAXON4Xbtc — Andrew Dustin Vargas (@andydv27) February 20, 2021

