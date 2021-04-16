Power Rangers Dino Fury: Mick Kanic Saves the Day in Mid-Season Finale Preview Clip and Images (Exclusive)

Power Rangers Dino Fury has been a wild ride so far, and this Saturday marks the show’s big mid-season finale. Episode 8, titled Unexpected Guest, will not only feature a reunion for Zayto but will also include the return of Power Rangers fan favorite Mick Kanic, who will once again be played by Kelson Henderson. While we have to wait one more day to check out the full episode, we’ve got the perfect thing to tide you over, as you can check out an exclusive preview clip in the video above and some new photos from the episode starting on the next slide!

The clip kicks off with the Rangers facing down Boomtower and his latest Sporix recruit, and early on things aren’t going so well for the Rangers. They attempt to regroup after several Rangers are sent reeling, but as they help each other out of the rubble, the Sporix unleashes an attack that shakes the cliff next to them, threatening to bring it all down on top of them.

Thankfully Mick shows up just in time and distracts the Sporix Beast with a treat, and after a nice pitch right into its mouth, the beast can no longer use its attack. It does save the Rangers, but then Boomtower and the Wolf Sporix grow to massive size, meaning the fight is far from over for the Rangers.

Sadly with the mid-season finale, there will come a break in between new episodes, but you can catch re-airings of past Dino Fury episodes starting on Saturday, April 24th until new episodes return in the fall. You can also check out full episodes of Power Rangers Dino Thunder on the Official Power Rangers YouTube Channel starting this summer, so that should help pass the time a bit.

You can find the official description for the episode below.

UNEXPECTED GUEST – A familiar face arrives on earth and Zayto dismisses his quest as a distraction. After he saves the Rangers from a powerful Sporix Beast, Zayto realizes an important lesson.

You can check out the mid-season finale Unexpected Guest this Saturday at 8 AM EST on Nickelodeon, and you can check out the rest of the preview starting on the next slide!

Assembled

Bad News For J-Borg

Time To Attack

An Enemy Approaches

Ready For Battle

The Power of Green and Pink

Time For a Dino Key

A Special Guest

It’s Morphin’ Time