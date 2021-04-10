Power Rangers Dino Fury Reveals Jordon Fite as New Gold Ranger

✖

Hasbro had plenty of surprises in store for Power Rangers fans as part of its Hasbro Pulse Fan Fest, including several slick new figures for the Power Rangers Lightning Collection line. It saved its biggest surprise for last though, as the Power Rangers Dino Fury cast hopped on video during the Fan Fest from their Ranger HQ to reveal the new Gold Ranger in person, and it will be actor Jordon Fite bringing the role of Aiyon to life. The Gold Ranger will be the show's sixth Ranger, and Fite is the first African-American actor to play a team's sixth Ranger in franchise history, and he couldn't be more thrilled to finally talk about the big news.

Fite took to social media after the announcement and said "WOW!! I’ve been WAITING a long time to finally share the great news!! I’m truly glad to announce that I’ll be playing “Aiyon” in @powerrangers Dino Fury as the Gold Ranger!! Love You All!❤️ Tune in on Powers Dino Fury on Saturday’s at 8AM ET/PT only on @Nickelodeon"

We also got some new details regarding Aiyon's role in the show. Aiyon is an alien from the planet Rafkon, the same planet Zayto originates from and the planet he's been trying to contact since the show started. Perhaps the message he sent got through, but while they are from the same planet, they are a bit different in how they approach being a Ranger. Aiyon is described as a fun-loving Ranger who doesn't always play by the rules, and he will control the Mosa Razor Zord, inspired by the Mosasaur.

In a new interview with CNET, Fite talked about the process of keeping this all a secret for so long, especially when they were all filming together and he had to make sure he wasn't in photos or social media posts, though it was almost accidently revealed a few times.

"Then once I got to New Zealand and was around the other cast 24/7 my head just wanted to explode sometimes!! We would either be on set, traveling, or out to eat and when they took pictures I would always have to leave the table, leave from around the group or take the picture for them!," Fite said. "I could never be in the picture with them but they are my family so I really wanted to! When I couldn't be in photos I would always have to tell myself to suck it up and deal with it, and remind myself that I'm the new Gold Power Ranger, Jordon Fite! Ha! Soon the world will know!"

"And here's a little more insider information that Ranger Nation doesn't know ... there were a couple of times that the cast and I did record videos and they forgot that I wasn't revealed yet and they almost posted them on their stories! Talk about a full panic before they hit post! Thankfully nothing was released because we know our loyal and faithful and I might even say amazing detectives, the Ranger Nation would have caught them," Fite said. "Ha!"

We can't wait to see Fite in action as the Gold Ranger, but in the meantime you can find the official description for Dino Fury below.

"65 million years ago an ancient force brought the power of the Morphin Grid to planet Earth. Now, the forces of evil have come to claim that power, and a group of heroes must rise up to meet this challenge. Harnessing the energy of the Morphin Grid with the prehistoric power of Dino Fury. They will unlock incredible new Morphers, Dino Powered Weapons, powerful new Zords, and astonishing new Megazords. In the tradition of dinosaur teams of the past comes a brand new entry, Power Rangers Dino Fury."

You can watch new episodes of Dino Fury on Nickelodeon every Saturday at 8 AM EST. If you want to hear directly from the cast and executive producer Simon Bennett, make sure to check out all of our Power Rangers content right here!

What do you think of the new Gold Ranger? Let us know in the comments and as always you can talk all things Power Rangers with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!