Power Rangers Dino Fury Season 2 Chapter 2 is Now Streaming on Netflix

It’s time to rejoice Power Rangers fans, because after a long wait the second half of Power Rangers Dino Fury Season 2 is finally here, and is now available to stream on Netflix. Fans were excited for season 2’s conclusion even before recent announcements, but then Hasbro revealed that the Dino Fury cast would be returning for a new season titled Cosmic Fury, which has built anticipation for final episodes of season 2 even further. While there’s some time before Cosmic Fury hits, fans have 11 brand new episodes to watch right now on Netflix and trust me, you won’t want to miss out on all the fun.

Cosmic Fury is slated to hit in 2023 and will be the 30th anniversary season for the franchise. Dino Fury executive producer and showrunner Simon Bennett is also coming back for the new season, and he made the big reveal of the new season on Power Rangers Day. You can find the big announcement below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Hi Ranger Nation, and happy Power Rangers day. My name is Simon Bennett and I’m the executive producer and showrunner of Power Rangers Dino Fury. Now Hasbro and I have some exciting news that I just can’t wait to share with you today, and the news is that I will be returning to Power Rangers season 30, which is viewable in 2023 and the name of the season is Power Rangers Cosmic Fury,” Bennett said. “Now as you can see the sets are going up here in the studio in New Zealand, and we have a little tease we wanted to share with you.”

“So the name and the logo may seem familiar to you, and that’s because I’m not the only returning thing to season 30. In fact, the entire Dino Fury Ranger cast will be coming back and they will be the Cosmic Fury team, and their adventures as they fight back guys will them out into space and across the galaxy,” Bennett said.

“Now, I know that you’re going to have lots of questions. There’ll be lots of speculation and everyone who wants to know a lot more about this new season. I’m afraid there’s not much I can say right now, but I promise you everything will be made clear very soon. What I can say is that on behalf of eOne and Hasbro and the production team here in New Zealand is, I just wanted to thank everyone for your commitment to the show over the years,” Bennett said. You know, your love for the brand is just a wonderful thing and is truly appreciated by everyone who works on the show. So everyone, have a fantastic National Power Rangers day.”

