Power Rangers: Drakkon New Dawn Reveals Mysterious New Ranger

There was a lot to process in Power Rangers: Drakkon New Dawn #1, and that of course included the brand new version of a classic villain. That wasn’t the only revelation fans found though, as a brand new Ranger was introduced in the book, though not in the way we’re accustomed to. Obviously big spoilers are incoming for Drakkon New Dawn #1, so if you haven’t read the issue yet you’ve been warned. With that out of the way, fans who read the issue know that Ranger Slayer discovered a hidden room in Drakkon’s high tech prison, which housed someone in a Ranger-style suit that was more prison than armor. The identity of the person is still hidden, but we do know a few things about them from their flashback sequence.

Once they start talking to Kimberly, they reveal that they’ve been here for quite some time, as Drakkon had a custom Ranger-style suit designed for them that allowed him to torture them at the press of a button. They were also restrained in chains and other restraints on top of that, suggesting they are quite strong and resourceful.

We then learn that Drakkon had them restrained in front of a screen that showed what was happening out in the world during Drakkon’s takeover of the Morphing Grid, and at one point we see him taking down the Dino Charge Rangers in front of them. He wants this person to watch him dismantle the Rangers, but he also has another motive.

Drakkon keeps asking this mystery person what they would do to defeat him, and for a while he doesn’t answer, resulting in more pain from Drakkon’s suit. Eventually, he does finally answer the question, which is to hit Drakkon’s forces with run and gun attacks until they could do enough damage and amass enough forces for a full-on assault. Drakkon then laughs and counters that with a flippant reply, which shocks the mystery Ranger. Turns out Drakkon didn’t want to argue strategy with him, and has him as his personal pet and trophy of victory.

Drakkon also had a secondary plan in place, which Kimberly unknowingly activates when she releases the mystery Ranger and brings them back to HQ. That is what sends a signal to the new Ecliptor and her forces.

So, we’ve got a few ideas of who it could be, but we’ll have to wait and see if any of those pan out.

Power Rangers: Drakkon New Dawn #1 is written by Anthony Burch, drawn by Simone Ragazzoni, and colored by Raul Angulo with a cover by Jung-Geun Yoon, and you can find the official description below.

“After the shocking events of Power Rangers: Ranger Slayer, Kimberly is determined to purge the world of Drakkon’s legacy, starting with Deadlock; the prison tower where Drakkon held all those who opposed him. But even the Ranger Slayer has no clue of the true power kept in Deadlock — and what unlocking the doors will set into motion. As Kimberly investigates the worst of Drakkon’s secrets, she sets in motion Drakkon’s final plan — one that will pit her against a fan-favorite Power Rangers villain.”

