Power Rangers: Lord Drakkon Gets A Zeo Upgrade In Shattered Grid

If you thought Lord Drakkon couldn’t get more powerful, you were mistaken.

Spoilers incoming for Mighty Morphin Power Rangers #27, so if you haven’t read the issue yet you’ve been warned.

Last time we saw Drakkon he had already added the powers of the Samurai Rangers to his arsenal, creating an all new upgraded costume in the process. Now in Power Rangers #27, he’s amassed even more power, that of the Red Zeo Crystal, and his new suit is pretty freaking sweet.

The new suit debuts on the last page of the issue, and it changes up the design a bit. The Samurai inspired suit featured a lot of white in the arms and torso with black pants. Now the torso and arms are mostly black with gold gauntlets, armbands, and feature a heavy amount of gold in the shield and belt. Green accents can be found in the gauntlets and the belt, with one green band in the shield.

The shield also features a grid-like design in the background, and now the pants are mostly white with black knee pads and black boots. The helmet has also received more gold accents and doesn’t have as pronounced a black outline.

You can check out a closeup of the new costume in the image above.

Fans will remember that Drakkon got the Red Zeo Crystal in the Mighty Morphin Power Rangers 2018 Annual. He took it after capturing the Tommy Oliver of that team and impersonating him for a while, ultimately killing him and taking the crystal with him.

Now he’s got even more power, and now that his onslaught has taken just about every Ranger team by surprise, he’s bound to gain a few more abilities by series’ end.

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers #27 is written by Kyle Higgins and drawn by Daniele Di Nicuolo, with colors by Jeremy Lawson and letters by Jim Campbell. Covers are provided by Jamal Campbell, Jordan Gibson, and Carlos Villa. The official description can be found below.

“As Lord Drakkon’s power and influence grows, the Power Rangers work with new allies from across time and dimensions, including Ranger teams such as Time Force, RPM, and Samurai, to craft a plan to fight back…but is it already too late?”

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers #27 is in comic stores today.

So, what do you think of Drakkon’s new costume, and which Ranger power set will he take on next? Let us know in the comments!