Former Power Rangers Executive Producer Teases Hasbro’s Future Movie Announcements

The Power Rangers franchise has seen a great deal of change over the past year or so, and recently it had another as longtime Power Rangers Executive Producer Brian Casentini departed the franchise to work on other projects. Casentini served as Senior Vice President of Power Rangers Franchise Development and Production for AllSpark Pictures and Executive Producer on Beast Morphers, Ninja Steel, and more. ComicBook.com recently had the chance to talk to Casentini before he departed Hasbro, and during our conversation, we asked about potential movie plans. He wouldn’t go into detail but did tease that fans should be excited for what’s to come.

“Hasbro CEO Brian Goldner has stated theatrical films are a key part of Hasbro‘s strategy for the Power Rangers franchise and that has not changed,” Casentini said. “All I can say at this time is that fans should look forward to future announcements.”

We recently found out that the original cast of the 2017 Reboot will likely not be returning for a sequel thanks to a conversation with Red Ranger and Stranger Things star Dacre Montgomery. It would appear that Hasbro plans to start from scratch on what comes next for the franchise on the film front, though the last film will always have a place in fan’s hearts.

While the original film didn’t end up being the box office smash everyone wanted, Casentini cites it as his most rewarding experience during his time with the franchise.

“In terms of the most rewarding experience, I would have to say it was producing the 2017 film and expanding the diversity that our franchise has always celebrated to include the first autistic and LGBTQ superheroes ever to grace the silver screen,” Casentini said.

Casentini didn’t take the decision to leave the franchise lightly, but ultimately it was just time to pursue new projects.

“It was a very difficult decision, but I have worked on the franchise for almost a decade, and a few opportunities arose for me to pursue a number of projects I have wanted to produce for a very long time,” Casentini said. “At the same time, I am so proud of the Power Rangers Beast Morphers seasons so I wanted to stay on until we wrapped production on them. There is a very smooth transition planned that will be announced soon and the future of Power Rangers is extremely bright.”

