Power Rangers: Everything We Know About The Grave Zord

Fans were recently introduced to the Ranger Slayer’s new Zord, and we’ve got everything you need to know about it.

Spoilers incoming for Shattered Grid, so if you don’t want to know you’ve been warned.

The name of the Zord is the Grave Zord, which is piloted by the Ranger Slayer. As fans learned in Go Go Power Rangers #8, the Ranger Slayer is actually the Drakkon universe’s Kimberly Hart, and Go Go writer Ryan Parrott gave ComicBook.com the rundown on where the name for her Zord came from.

“I just, I love that name! Like was like my- Because that was, we were sitting around talking about it, I was like, “You know they have all the pieces from the Zords, it would be interesting if they if they formed one from that,” Parrott said. “I was like, “oh my god, yes! Please! Let’s do that, that would be fantastic.” So yeah, it’s been- it’s the Grave Zord. And I’m sure Dan has a list. I don’t. But I just trust him, ’cause he’s the one who helped design it and build it. It looks phenomenal.”

As you can see in the above image, the Grave Zord is made up of several other Zords. That includes a head made up of Tor the Shuttlezord and the Red Dragon Thunderzord (horns), a chest made up of the White Tigerzord head, wings from the Firebird Thunderzord, a right arm from the Red Dragon Thunderzord (with the tail blade as a weapon), a left arm made up of the Lion and Unicorn Thunderzords, and feet from the White Tigerzord.

It might be made up of all parts from the grave, but that doesn’t make it any less impressive.

The new Zord hasn’t made its debut in the books just yet, but with the Ranger Slayer showing up last issue, expect it to rear its head sooner rather than later.

You can read our full review of Mighty Morphin Power Rangers #25 here, which is in comic stores now. Go Go Power Rangers #8 is also on store shelves.