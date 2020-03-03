Power Rangers Fans Are All In on Lady Gaga’s Ranger Inspired Stupid Love Video

Lady Gaga is known for her imaginative music videos and catchy songs, and she did not disappoint with her latest single. The new song is called Stupid Love, and the video for it is as bananas as you would expect from Gaga. Filled with brightly colored and superhero-like costumes, the video is definitely eye-catching, but it also sparked quite a bit of comparison to the Power Rangers franchise. Power Rangers is pretty much known for its bright costumes and over the top action, so you and definitely see the similarities. That’s why it didn’t take long for social media to start reacting, and even the official accounts for Power Rangers and Lady Gaga got in on the fun.

We’ve rounded up some of our favorite reactions starting on the next slide, but first here’s the rundown on Gaga’s new song and album. The new song is the first single from her upcoming record Chromatica, which releases on April 10th. The title and the logo Gaga’s team designed for the single are all about vivid colors, so we imagine this won’t be the only time we see some comparisons to Power Rangers before this album cycle is complete.

You can especially see the similarities in Gaga’s costumes in particular, which make her look like a pink colored mix of Rita Repulsa and Astronema. That’s not a bad thing either, don’t get me wrong, and I’m curious to see what other looks she pulls out of her hat on the next single, which is rumored to be with Ariana Grande. Other rumored guests on the album include Miley Cyrus and Ryan Tedder, but we’ll have to wait and see (h/t @RDTLadyGaga).

Same Energy

Many can’t help but see the similarities between Gaga’s newest video and the classic Mighty Morphin team, saying they have the same energy.

“Gaga & Power Rangers. Same energy ? #StupidLove”

The Stare of Zordon

One fan decided to go to the Ranger’s leader Zordon, and by the expression on his face he is not amused.

Zordon from the Power rangers watching all of them dancing in the new Gaga’s video #STUPIDLOVE pic.twitter.com/HLFRwJ1tTS — un Terrycola mas😉 (@TW_x2) February 28, 2020

“Zordon from the Power rangers watching all of them dancing in the new Gaga’s video #STUPIDLOVE”

Lady Gaga Era

In the video Lady Gaga starts bolting forward with an army of pink-clad people by her side, and fans are liking the dawn of this new Power Rangers era.

“I’m into Lady Gaga’s Power Rangers era.”

Tired/Wired

Even the official Power Rangers account got in on the fun, dumping their classic Go Go Power Rangers tagline for a new one that Gaga fans will appreciate.

TIRED: go go power rangers

WIRED: GAGA POWER RANGERS

#StupidLove”

Not Surprising

One fan responded to the Power Rangers account with a very very solid point, and once you see the images it’s even harder not to see the simularities between Gaga’s new video and Power Rangers.

it should come as no surprise that the Power Rangers official account stans Gaga, considering https://t.co/9kDeJmaIBE pic.twitter.com/BKxxrWcBUT — David (@DiscreetLatino) February 28, 2020

“it should come as no surprise that the Power Rangers official account stans Gaga, considering “

Lady Gaga Ranger Villain

Who knew that Gaga would end up becoming the next villain of the franchise?

next era of lady gaga going to give us power rangers villain realness pic.twitter.com/mjxLgSOKrY — gabe bergado (@gabebergado) February 25, 2020

“next era of lady gaga going to give us power rangers villain realness”

Starting a Fight

Another fan got an even closer angle on Gaga’s pink costume and headgear, and it is rather hard not to get some Astronema or Rita Repulsa vibes.

Look at @ladygaga out here looking like she’s about to Fight the Power Rangers pic.twitter.com/N12RNSKaeM — 💀Shannon (CrippleTits) Gibbs💀 (@MsShannonGibbs) February 28, 2020

“Look at @ladygaga out here looking like she’s about to Fight the Power Rangers”

Sailor Moon Rangers

Some fans didn’t just see Power Rangers though, also spotting some Sailor Moon influence in the video.

LADY FUCKING GAGA WHY IS THIS STAR WARS MIXED WITH POWER RANGERS MIXED WITH SAILOR MOON IM DOOOOOONE https://t.co/Vp5wUuL19W — REGINA BLACK 🔥 (@reginaxblack) February 27, 2020

“LADY FUCKING GAGA WHY IS THIS STAR WARS MIXED WITH POWER RANGERS MIXED WITH SAILOR MOON IM DOOOOOONE”

Three Minute Marketing

One fan pointed out that the Lady Gaga clip got Power Rangers more interest than the entire marketing campaign for the 2017 movie did.

“Seeing Lady Gaga renew more interest in the power rangers franchise with a three minute and thirty eight second video than the 2017 film’s entire marketing campaign”

Unexpected Sentence

You never thought you’d get a sentence that included Lady Gaga and the Power Rangers, but it somehow managed to happen.

Here’s today’s Unexpected Sentence – “Lady Gaga and the Power Rangers are talking to each other on Twitter” pic.twitter.com/FbszAkKv3m — Shaun (@voxael) February 28, 2020

“Here’s today’s Unexpected Sentence – “Lady Gaga and the Power Rangers are talking to each other on Twitter”