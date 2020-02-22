Original Red Ranger Returns in Power Rangers Beast Morphers Trailer

Hasbro had a lot up their sleeve at today's Toy Fair presentation, and that included a sneak peek at the upcoming Power Rangers crossover. The footage included a hint at what's to come in the Beast Morphers season 2 event that will crossover with Mighty Morphin and Dino Charge, and will feature the return of the legendary Red Ranger himself Jason, aka Austin St. John. Now we have our first look at the new crossover episode thanks to the video below, which shows Jason issuing calling upon his Morpher once more, and it does look kind of special right? You can check out the full video below.

We still don't know when the crossover episode will release, but it is coming in season 2 of Beast Morphers, and we cannot wait to see this epic team-up.

Beast Morphers stars Rorrie D. Travis (Devon/Red), Jacqueline Scislowski (Zoey/Yellow), Jasmeet Baduwalia (Ravi/Blue), Abraham Rodriguez (Nate), Liana Ramirez (Roxy), Colby Strong (Blaze), Cosme Flores (Ben), Kristina Ho (Betty), Kevin Copeland (Mayor Daniels), and James Gordon (Handyman), and you can take a look at the official description for Power Rangers Beast Morphers below.

Here's the extended trailer for Season 2 of POWER RANGERS BEAST MORPHERS! Make sure you watch until the very end 🤪 pic.twitter.com/JGNSueXLAO — POWER⚡RANGERS (@PowerRangers) February 22, 2020

"Set in the future, a secret agency combines a newly discovered substance called “Morph-X” with animal DNA to create the Power Rangers Beast Morphers team. The Rangers must fight off an evil sentient computer virus bent on taking over the source of all Ranger power, the Morphin Grid itself. Featuring never-before-seen leather suits and an all-new beast-themed arsenal (including dynamic new Zords), fans should get ready for a season full of secret ops and morphinominal fun."

Power Rangers Beast Morphers airs Saturdays on Nickelodeon at 8 am est.

