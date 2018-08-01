Power Rangers: Internet Reacts To 25th Anniversary Reveal

Power Rangers fans have now had some time to process the recent reveal of the 25th Anniversary episode and some of the classic Rangers returning for it, and we’ve collected some of the best reactions to the news in one place.

For those who aren’t aware, Hasbro recently revealed the first photos from the anticipated anniversary celebration, as well as the first three classic Rangers who will be returning for the episode. Those include Jason David Frank (Tommy Oliver), Catherine Sutherland (Katherine Hillard), and Jason Faunt (Wes Collins). The news also revealed that the Anniversary special will hit primetime on Nickelodeon on August 28th at 8 pm.

Tommy and Kat originate from the Mighty Morphin Power Rangers series as the Green and White Ranger (Tommy) and the Pink Ranger (Kat), and both would continue on in both Power Rangers Zeo as Zeo Red and Zeo Pink respectively. Both also showed up in Power Rangers Turbo as Turbo Red and Turbo Pink, and while Tommy is holding his traditional Morpher Kat is holding her Turbo Morpher, so it seems she’ll be taking that form in the episode. Collins will have his Chrono Morpher and another photo shows him with his Chrono Blaster.

Sutherland couldn’t’ be more thrilled to be involved with such a momentous occasion in Power Rangers history, and fans are happy to see her back in action.

“Yeah, it’s a huge honor,” Sutherland said. “There’s so many of us now that I was very honored to be one of the very few they selected and super excited ’cause fans have been wanting this for so long and I know there was some disappointment with the last one so I was very excited to be a part of it and especially in the twenty-fifth year. It was so fun. It was like hanging out with my family again. And just fun because obviously I worked with Jason but I hadn’t worked with the others so it was really fun to be able to work with them.”

You can find more behind the scenes footage here, and hit the next slide to see how the internet reacted to the news!

Room For HyperForce?

Power Rangers alum Andre Meadows was quite excited, and also wondered if there was any room for the HyperForce Rangers. He also suggested that Peter Sudarso, who plays Preston on Super Ninja Steel and Marv on HyperForce, consider playing a double role. Something to consider, right?

#PowerRangers Super Ninja Steel 25th Anniversary Special will feature guest appearances from Legacy Rangers! Is it too late to add #HyperForce cameos LOL! @PeterSAdrian play a dual role!https://t.co/BGOTVOKIxw pic.twitter.com/GrVBZIO9hQ — Andre Impossible (@BlackNerd) July 31, 2018

“#PowerRangers Super Ninja Steel 25th Anniversary Special will feature guest appearances from Legacy Rangers! Is it too late to add #HyperForce cameos LOL! @PeterSAdrian play a dual role!

http://www.ign.com/articles/2018/07/30/power-rangers-super-ninja-steel-25th-anniversary-episode-premiere-date-mmpr …”

Restoring Youth

The initial images from the anticipated episode show Katherine Hillard, Wes Collins, and Tommy Oliver, but one fan decided to take that a step further and run the photos through FaceApp. The results are surprising, as each Ranger looks ridiculously close to how they appeared in the original show.

I took the teaser image of the #PowerRangers 25th Anniversary episode and ran all three Rangers through FaceApp, and dang, the Young filter makes them look like they came straight out of their respective series. pic.twitter.com/IJXDODPico — Azzy Fox (@Azzy_Fox) July 31, 2018

“I took the teaser image of the #PowerRangers 25th Anniversary episode and ran all three Rangers through FaceApp, and dang, the Young filter makes them look like they came straight out of their respective series. “

An Intriguing Poll

Toku Chris of Tokunation ran a poll for fans in regards to the big anniversary episode, asking if this 25th-anniversary episode could make up for Legendary Battle, which was a bit of a letdown. It seems the majority aren’t convinced it can or cautiously skeptical.

Curious! Will the 25th anniversary episode “make up” for the Legendary Battle? #PowerRangers — TokuChris (@TokuChris) July 31, 2018

“Curious! Will the 25th anniversary episode “make up” for the Legendary Battle? #PowerRangers

12% Yes! Believe the hype!

31% Not in 22 minutes, no

39% I am cautiously skeptical

18% Default “too soon” choice”

Why Did I Take A Break Again?

Things can move fast in the world of social media, and taking a short break from Twitter can mean missing some big news beats, including the reveal of the 25th Anniversary News.

Me: Eh, I’ll take a break from reading Twitter today.



*ten hours later*



Also me: WHAT DO YOU MEAN THEY POSTED PHOTOS AND AN AIRING DATE FOR THE #POWERRANGERS 25TH ANNIVERSARY SPECIAL AND THE NICK WRITING PROGRAM HAS STARTED CALLING SEMI FINALISTS TODAY?! — Jacob Brode (@DatabaseRanger) July 31, 2018

“Me: Eh, I’ll take a break from reading Twitter today.

*ten hours later*

Also me: WHAT DO YOU MEAN THEY POSTED PHOTOS AND AN AIRING DATE FOR THE #POWERRANGERS 25TH ANNIVERSARY SPECIAL AND THE NICK WRITING PROGRAM HAS STARTED CALLING SEMI FINALISTS TODAY?!”

Trying To Remain Calm

When news like this hits it can be easy to lose your cool, despite even your best efforts to keep calm. You can especially say that for this situation, which featured the reveal of not one but three classic Rangers coming back for the episode, and this is just the opening act. So yeah, you can’t blame anyone for losing it a little.

Me: *Remain calm. Relax. Breathe. Don’t freak out*



Also me: HOLY $#!+, Kat and Tommy are back at it with Wes!!!!#PowerRangers25 – via @IGN pic.twitter.com/CE4wKLMxNv — Adam Hlavac (@adamhlavac) July 30, 2018

“Me: *Remain calm. Relax. Breathe. Don’t freak out*

Also me: HOLY $#!+, Kat and Tommy are back at it with Wes!!!!

#PowerRangers25 – via @IGN”

Kat And Wes

Most people knew that Jason David Frank would be involved somehow, and many also believed Jason Faunt would be back too, but few were expecting to see Kat back in action, and it was a welcome surprise.

This first look at the 25th anniversary episode of #PowerRangers makes my heart happy. Especially seeing Kat and Wes. Can’t wait to see who else is returning. #PowerRangers25 pic.twitter.com/IlLAho9Dcy — ⚡Andrew⚡ (@TheMorphingGrid) July 30, 2018

“This first look at the 25th anniversary episode of #PowerRangers makes my heart happy. Especially seeing Kat and Wes. Can’t wait to see who else is returning. #PowerRangers25 “

All About Time Force

While everyone has their favorite season of Power Rangers, you’ll find Time Force at the top of many fan’s lists. Having Wes Collins (Jason Faunt) in a primary role will get those fans hyped for the anniversary episode.

I can’t stress enough how excited I am that Jason Faunt (Wes) seems to have a big role in #PowerRangers25. Time Force was the season that I came back on and it’s still one of my top 3 seasons. — Dustin Phillips (@SonicBlueRanger) August 1, 2018

“I can’t stress enough how excited I am that Jason Faunt (Wes) seems to have a big role in #PowerRangers25. Time Force was the season that I came back on and it’s still one of my top 3 seasons.”

Just One Ranger

It’s hard to get better than Forever Red, which is still one of the best Power Rangers Anniversary celebrations ever, and many are hoping Super Ninja Steel follows that same formula, though that means most of the Super Ninja Steel cast wouldn’t be involved in the episode.

Look. I need this anniversary ep to go the Forever Red route. Just have one NS ranger (preferably Preston) fighting with the OG rangers. The rest of the “ninjas” could be in class or something lol #PowerRangers #PowerRangers25 — Godaime Raikage (@ASdeclassified) July 31, 2018

“Look. I need this anniversary ep to go the Forever Red route. Just have one NS ranger (preferably Preston) fighting with the OG rangers. The rest of the “ninjas” could be in class or something lol #PowerRangers #PowerRangers25″

Missing Zeo

Most fans are happy with the first three classic Rangers coming to the 25th Anniversary episode, though some do wish Kat was Zeo Pink as opposed to Turbo Pink, signified by her Morpher.

“Look at this Trifecta. Hoped Kat would be Zeo Pink. #PowerRangers25 #SuperNinjaSteel”

Blaster On At All Times

One of the behind the scenes photos shows Wes holding his Chrono Blaster, which just goes to show that even after all this time he still never heads into battle without it. A nice touch.

“My mans Wesley Collins keeps that thang on him at all times. Try him if you want to….⚡️ #GetTheStrap?#PowerRangers #TimeForce #SuperNinjaSteel #PowerRangers25 “