Power Rangers: First Look Revealed of White Ranger Storyline Necessary Evil

Today at WonderCon Power Rangers fans got their first big look at the upcoming Necessary Evil arc, which will kick off in Mighty Morphin Power Rangers #40. The book will be written by Go Go Power Rangers writer Ryan Parrott with Shattered Grid artist Danielle di Nicuolo onboard as the artist, and as you can see in the new preview below there’s a lot to get excited about. Not only is it nice to see Nicuolo’s pencils and Walter Baiamonte’s colors together once more on the book, but this will also be the debut of the White Ranger, and we cannot wait.

BOOM! Studios revealed some interior artwork for Necessary Evil at their WonderCon panel, which in addition to the White Rangers shows off the rest of the team’s confrontation with a winged monster on a busy bridge. The White Ranger knocks the creature for a loop with his trusty sword Saba, and we can’t wait to see how the rest of this battle plays out.

You can check out the new artwork below, but it was also revealed that Necessary Evil will also find its way into Go Go Power Rangers, just like Shattered Grid did (via Power Rangers NOW).

Parrott will continue to write both books, though Sina Grace will also be joining him on Go Go Power Rangers as co-writer. For Parrott, getting to write Mighty Morphin is a dream come true.

“I’m writing Mighty Morphin Power Rangers. The reality of that statement hasn’t quite sunk in yet but I’m sure when it does, I’ll feel a mixture of exhilaration, disbelief and sheer panic,” said writer Ryan Parrott. “Working on the franchise for the last two years has been one of the most creatively rewarding experiences of my life, not only because of the incredibly talented people I get to collaborate with behind the scenes but also because of all the amazing fans I’ve encountered along the way. I’m not going to lie. Kyle Higgins set the bar unapologetically high with his work on the series so far, not to mention the biggest Power Ranger comic book event ever in Shattered Grid, but I’m looking forward to digging deep into these characters we all love and building off the stage that’s been set. May the power protect me.”

#PowerRangers: Necessary Evil will span across BOTH of @BoomStudios’ Power Rangers comic book series’ just like SHATTERED GRID! — Power Rangers NOW (@PowerRangersNOW) March 30, 2019

“The first appearance of the White Ranger is only one of the big revelations in Necessary Evil, as we learn just what happened after the Mighty Morphin team disappeared after the events of Shattered Grid,” said Dafna Pleban, Senior Editor, BOOM! Studios. “Ryan and Daniele, along with our partners at Hasbro, have crafted a Power Rangers epic with surprises around every turn and an ending that changes everything!”

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers #40 hits comic stores on June 26th.

