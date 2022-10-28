Power Rangers Reveals Full Lineup of Legendary Rangers for 30th Anniversary Special

Power Rangers fans couldn’t be more excited to not only welcome the Dino Fury cast back for a third season in Cosmic Fury, but also to see the return of two Mighty Morphin Power Rangers legends in David Yost and Walter Emanuel Jones. Today even more buzz was built thanks to the revelation on Hasbro’s fan stream event that they wouldn’t be the only legendary Rangers returning for the 30th Anniversary, as Yost and Jones will be joined by Johnny Yong Bosch, Steve Cardenas, Karan Ashley, and Catherine Sutherland. They will also be joined by a new addition to the franchise Charlie Kersh, who will be playing the daughter of Trini. You can find the full reveal below.

No other details such as release date were revealed, though a few picked up on some clues, like Ranger Command Power Hour’s Eric Berry (@trekkieb47) spotting that Bosch’s badge looks like an SPD badge. Hopefully, more details are released soon, but for now, we only know that it will release in 2023 in time for the 30th-anniversary celebration.

Videos by ComicBook.com

https://twitter.com/PowerRangers/status/1585767121279016960?s=20&t=elXL0q2ZdCQQAq29Xillyw

The big reveal for Cosmic Fury was made on Power Rangers Day by Dino Fury and Cosmic Fury showrunner Simon Bennett, and you can find out all the details of his announcement below.

“Hi Ranger Nation, and happy Power Rangers day. My name is Simon Bennett and I’m the executive producer and showrunner of Power Rangers Dino Fury. Now Hasbro and I have some exciting news that I just can’t wait to share with you today, and the news is that I will be returning to Power Rangers season 30, which is viewable in 2023 and the name of the season is Power Rangers Cosmic Fury,” Bennett said. “Now as you can see the sets are going up here in the studio in New Zealand, and we have a little tease we wanted to share with you.”

“So the name and the logo may seem familiar to you, and that’s because I’m not the only returning thing to season 30. In fact, the entire Dino Fury Ranger cast will be coming back and they will be the Cosmic Fury team, and their adventures as they fight back guys will them out into space and across the galaxy,” Bennett said.

Season 2 of Dino Fury is available on Netflix now, and Cosmic Fury is slated to hit in 2023. Are you excited for the 30th Anniversary? Let us know in the comments and as always you can talk all things Power Rangers with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!