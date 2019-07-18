Hasbro Reveals Power Rangers Green Ranger vs Putty Fighting Spirit 2-Pack at Comic-Con

Hasbro had a big surprise up their sleeves today and have kicked off Comic-Con in a big way for fans of the Green Ranger. Hasbro revealed another awesome 2-Pack featuring none other than Tommy Oliver, the original Green Ranger, and he’ll be facing off against the first Putty figure in the brand new line. The pack is called the Fighting Spirit Green Ranger and Mighty Morphin Putty 2-Pack, and it definitely looks snazzy.

The Green Ranger will feature his Dragon Dagger, and alternate head sculpt, and a battle effect and the Putty will come with an effect as well. This will be the first Green Ranger figure in the Lighting Collection line, and you can check out more photos of it below.

You can find the official description for the 2-Pack below.

“POWER RANGERS LIGHTNING COLLECTION FIGHTING SPIRIT GREEN RANGER AND MIGHTY MORPHIN PUTTY 6-INCH COLLECTIBLE ACTION FIGURE 2-Pack

(Ages 4 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $39.99/Available: Fall 2019)

It’s Morphin Time! Introducing a new era of POWER RANGERS collectibles with Hasbro‘s POWER RANGERS LIGHTNING COLLECTION 6″ Figures! The LIGHTNING COLLECTION features over two decades of iconic characters from this storied franchise, and Hasbro is excited to bring its own take to this premium line. The LIGHTNING COLLECTION’s highly-articulated, 6-inch figures will have best-in-class detailing and design, and will feature Photo Real technology for realistic actor likenesses.

Trapped inside his own mind, Dr. Tommy Oliver must prove his courage by facing his former Ranger forms in a battle for his life, including his Mighty Morphin Green Ranger form, who faced off against Putty Patrollers. In the LIGHTNING COLLECTION 6-INCH COLLECTIBLE ACTION FIGURE 2-Pack, fans can look forward to the FIGHTING SPIRIT GREEN RANGER, inspired by POWER RANGERS DINO THUNDER, and the MIGHTY MORPHIN GREEN RANGER.

Each figure in this 2-pack comes with character-inspired accessories. The Green Ranger figure includes an alternate head – one with his helmet on and one in human form. Look for other collectible POWER RANGERS figures, including characters from MIGHTY MORPHIN POWER RANGERS, POWER RANGERS DINO CHARGE, POWER RANGERS BEAST MORPHERS, and more! Each sold separately. Available for pre-order on HasbroPulse.com and major online toy retailers including GameStop, Big Bad Toy Store and Entertainment Earth.”

The Power Rangers Lightning Collection Fighting Spirit Green Ranger and Mighty Morphin Putty 2-Pack hits stores this Fall.