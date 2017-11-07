‘Power Rangers Hyperforce’ Episode 2 Available Now

Power Rangers Hyperforce is set to take off for its third episode, but fans who missed episode 2 now have the chance to catch up!

The series streams live on Tuesday nights, but the full second episode is now available on Youtube for your perusing pleasure. The second episode also couples ad the Halloween special, features a host of hilarious adventures involving a new monster, some classic stomping grounds, and lots and lots of candy!

For those who have seen the episode, this is the perfect primer for tonight’s new episode, especially considering where the Time Cadet Rangers currently are. You won’t want to miss it, and you can view the whole episode here.

Episode 3 brings back the Hyperforce Rangers, who are now getting used to their new powers and Ranger abilities. Episode 2 featured their first real combat scenario, and it resulted in some amazing tag teams and insane moments. The Rangers no longer have their mentor Jen Scott by their side, and it is up to them to figure this mission out on their own.

Marvin (Peter Sudarso), Eddie (Andre Meadows), Chloe (Meghan Camarena), Vesper (Cristina Vee), and Jack (Paul Schrier) are weaving their way through time to stop an evil organization, but as fans learn, this organization is not that easy to track down, especially when you don’t exactly know what you’re doing yet.

You can find the official description for the series below.

Hyperforce is set in the year 3016 at the Time Force Academy and features a team of Time Force Ranger cadets that must band together to defeat an ancient evil who is set on unraveling the very fabric of the universe. Under the leadership of their mentor, Jen Scott (Time Force’s Erin Cahill), the newly minted Rangers will cross both time and space to complete their mission while running into many familiar eras (and faces) along the way.

You can view our episode 2 impressions here, and if you haven't started the series yet you can find a great summary of episode 1 here.