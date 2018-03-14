Power Rangers Shattered Grid: HyperForce Reveals Origin Of Lord Drakkon’s Name

Power Rangers HyperForce revealed plenty of interesting facts about Shattered Grid, but it also gave fans an answer to one long-held mystery. That would be the origin of the title Lord Drakkon. Lord Drakkon is the Tommy Oliver of the dark universe, an alternate universe that sees Tommy embrace his evil side and take down the Power Rangers and Zordon. Tonight on HyperForce it is revealed where his Lord Drakkon title comes from, and the name owes its origins to Rita Repulsa. Evidently, Rita gave Tommy the name in honor of one of her former generals. This general was vital to Rita’s various world-conquering campaigns before she was ultimately imprisoned by Zordon of Eltar.

It’s quite fitting, as Tommy would go on to not only conquer the world but also succeeded where Rita never could on her own, killing most of the Power Rangers and taking control of the Power Coins.

If you haven’t been keeping up with Power Rangers Hyperforce, it is an interactive roleplaying game that airs on Hyper RPG’s Twitch channel. Under the guidance of the game master (Malika), the cast works their way through a tabletop adventure while fans interact with the game by sending them bonuses to aid their abilities.

Hyperforce starts out in the year 3016 at the Time Force Academy and features a team of Time Force Ranger cadets that must band together to defeat an ancient evil who is messing with the timestream. Under the leadership of their mentor, Jen Scott (Time Force’s Erin Cahill), the newly minted Rangers will cross both time and space to complete their mission while running into many familiar eras (and faces) along the way.

As for Shattered Grid, the event kicks off in Mighty Morphin Power Rangers #25. Power Rangers #25 is written by Kyle Higgins with art by Daniele Nicuolo and a cover by Goni Montes, and you can find the official description below.

“Drakkon returns and the Mighty Morphin Power Rangers will never be the same. The ‘SHATTERED GRID’ event begins here! Please note: Mighty Morphin Power Rangers #25 will be black polybagged and shipped with (6) randomly assorted main covers by Goñi Montes in equal quantities.”

Power Rangers #25 lands in comic shops on March 21. Power Rangers: HyperForce airs on Twitch Tuesdays at 8 pm CST.