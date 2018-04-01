Power Rangers: Internet Reacts To Tommy’s Death In Shattered Grid

Shattered Grid kicked off in a huge way, delivering a shock that the internet is still trying to process.

Obviously, spoilers are incoming for Mighty Morphin Power Rangers #25, so if you haven’t read the issue yet you’ve been warned.

Power Rangers #25 didn’t just deliver one shock mind you, but there was one that stands out above the rest. That would be of course the death of Tommy Oliver, who found himself stabbed in the back (with Saba no less) by Lord Drakkon.

Tommy’s death reenergized the Green Chaos Crystal but also left fans floored since Tommy is arguably the most popular Ranger ever. Power Rangers writer Kyle Higgins explained in a bit more in detail why they chose to send Tommy to the afterlife.

“From a logistics standpoint, the events at the end of issue 25, the death of Tommy, the supercharging of the green chaos crystal that allows Drakkon to move between dimensions and worlds, the arrival of Jen Scott. That confluence of events breaks things,” Higgins said. “And as we’re going to see, as readers are going to see in issue 26, that breaking is what allows for Shattered Grid to happen.”

Tommy’s death has an emotional impact as well, and the community is certainly feeling some of that emotional impact as well. Killing Tommy not only affects the current Mighty Morphin team, but also the future possibilities and makeup of future teams, as Tommy was a critical part of several groups of Rangers, including Zeo, Turbo, and Dino Thunder.

It also means he’ll never become the regular universe’s White Ranger, a mantle he assumed after losing his Green Ranger powers in the television series.

For now though the focus is on the immediate consequences of Tommy’s death, and you can hit the next slide for some of the best reactions to that lore-changing event!

Many fans are still trying to process what happened at issue’s end, and some have even used the shocking image as their wallpaper.

“Of course not zac I’m still reeling with shock at the final frames and even have the pivotal moment as my wallpaper. I’m so hoping Kyle has more shocks like that planned #ShatteredGrid @KyleDHiggins @PowerRangers”

We weren’t kidding about people being shocked by that ending, and many are still trying to process that Tommy Oliver is actually dead.

“That ending in #PowerRangers25 has me seriously shook. #ShatteredGrid”

Many fans are already trying to find ways that Tommy can make a return.

“Me tryna find ways that the #ShatteredGrid ending can be undone. Don’t do this to me ? “

Kyle Higgins certainly started things off with a bang, though one that pulled right at the heartstrings.

If you’re looking for bedtime reading material, don’t plan on Mighty Morphin Power Rangers #25 to put you to sleep.

Sometimes the best way to show how your feeling is letting Marv from HyperForce do it for you.

While fans are sad that Drakkon killed Tommy, some are also quite impressed with Drakkon’s strategic moves so far.

“Drakkon’s MO is ‘to be one step ahead of your enemies, you eliminate the main threat’ ? #ShatteredGrid @imkota @KyleDHiggins @WalterBaiamonte @SGTnutters”

I’m not crying…you’re crying!

Seriously though, if you don’t feel something with this image you are made of ice.

Some are having a hard time with what happened in issue #25, but that doesn’t mean they’re not going to keep reading.

Sometimes a picture is worth a thousand words, and that is certainly the case here.

