‘Power Rangers’ Is Beating ‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ In Audience Score

Star Wars: The Last Jedi will likely be a box office juggernaut, but Power Rangers actually has a leg up on the film when it comes to one area in particular.

That would be in the realm of Rotten Tomatoes’ audience score. Star Wars: The Last Jedi currently holds a 93% when it comes to critics reviews, but the audience score for the film is much lower, with a 56% score at the moment. Meanwhile, Power Rangers has the opposite issue, as the reboot currently has a 44% in the critic’s score but has a 66% in the audience score category.

Videos by ComicBook.com

For comparison’s sake, Power Rangers has an average of 3.7 out of 5, with just over 43,000 user ratings. The Last Jedi, on the other hand, has a 3.3 out of 5 average rating, and currently holds a much higher 70,000 user ratings. That will only increase, as the film is only in its first weekend, but it will be interesting to see where the score goes from here.

The Last Jedi started out similar to Power Rangers, right around the 64% mark, but audiences don’t seem as enthralled with the film as critics are.

As for Power Rangers, the film was generally well received by fans and critics, but for some reason just didn’t connect at the box office. The film brought in over $85 million domestically and combined with its $56 million overseas managed $142 million worldwide. The film has done quite well on home video, and the toys still seem to be selling all these months later. Despite those positives, the status of a sequel is still in limbo, with many hoping the studio will make some budgetary adjustments and move forward with a second film.

The Last Jedi should not have an issue in terms of box office, as the film is estimated to bring in over $200 million on opening weekend.

The Last Jedi currently holds an 87.25 on ComicBook.com’s composite ranking, which you can submit your score for here. Power Rangers currently holds a 73.57 on the composite rankings, and you can add your score for that here.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi is in theaters now.

Power Rangers (2017)2017

Power Rangers (2017)2017

ComicBook Composite

73.57

All-Time Comic Movies NA

Your rating

Star

Star

Star

Star

Star

All-Time Rated NA

Average rating3.68/5 from 143 users