Power Rangers Shattered Grid: Jason David Frank Talks Lord Drakkon’s Rising Popularity

Shattered Grid has been a massive hit for the Power Rangers comics, but it’s also catapulted the main villain into mainstream stardom.

That would be Lord Drakkon, an evil version of Tommy Oliver from an alternate dimension who wields the powers of both the Green and White Rangers. He is the central villain of Shattered Grid and even made the jump to live-action thanks to Kyle Higgins and Jason David Frank‘s work on the Shattered Grid live-action trailer. We sat down with Jason David Frank to talk about the well-received trailer, including Drakkon’s recent rise in popularity.

I’ve got to tell you, Kyle’s very talented and we pulled this “Shattered Grid” together and Saban and BOOM! and everybody jumped on it,” Frank said. “This was just an eye opener for all the Ranger fans and everyone around the world that, “Hey, this character who’s Lord Drakkon, the half-green/half-white Ranger is in this other dimension where he runs everything like he’s trying to be the ultimate god.”

“People love the character,” Frank continued. “People love the Green Ranger, but ultimately, it’s the best of both. You’ve got the green and the white and you have a whole new storyline and that’s the interesting thing about universes. Even with the “Valiant” universe with “Ninjak vs the Valiant Universe“, I know we’ve got movies and I know everyone’s protective of properties but we’re all working together as a team. Every universe is promoting that character. No matter if it’s a Bloodshot character on a TV show, a digital series or a movie, we’re all working hand in hand together to create this excitement for the world to know these characters.”

That is quite evident in regards to Lord Drakkon, who’s already made the jump to live-action (trailer), HyperForce, and mobile games (Legacy Wars). In fact, it’s starting to get to the point where you don’t have to be a Power Rangers fan to know who Drakkon is.

“Right now, everybody knows Lord Drakkon,” Frank said. “The trailer’s gone 11, 12 million views on all social media platforms plus some we haven’t even counted. So it kind of went viral and the interesting thing about that is everybody knows Lord Drakkon but not everybody follows the BOOM! comic books. So if they want to learn more about Lord Drakkon and understand a little bit better, it’s the BOOM! comic books that they need to read to understand what’s happening.

“In issue #25 where the Shattered Grid goes into how he’s going to kill Tommy and now Tommy dies and now issue #26, Tommy has a funeral,” Frank continued. “These are moments in Power Rangers history that you’re like, “What? This is mind-blowing.”

While fans are loving Drakkon, love for Shattered Grid has also cast a wide net all over the world.

“I loved the way it turned out,” Frank said. “I went to Dubai, I went to Holland, I go to all these places that aren’t here and I ask people. They come out, “Shattered Grid! Shattered Grid!” I’m like, ‘This is crazy.’ Because the internet can reach people so quick. Things can go viral so fast. By the time I fly to Dubai, everyone’s loving the trailer, you know what I mean? Everybody’s loving the trailer. Which is cool. It’s world-wide.

Fans can check out more on Shattered Grid on our Power Rangers hub, but also make sure to check out Frank as Bloodshot in Ninjak Vs The Valiant Universe, which can be found here.