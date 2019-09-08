Power Rangers’ Jason David Frank Pays Tribute to Late Lord Zedd Actor Robert Axelrod

The Power Rangers fandom is rallying together today in the light of a truly tragic loss. Earlier today, fans were informed the voice of Lord Zedd on the Mighty Morphin Power Rangers has passed away. Actor Robert Axelrod died at the age of 70, and the late star is behind honored on social media by fans and co-stars alike. Now, the Green Ranger himself has shared his own emotional tribute to Axelrod.

Over on Instagram, Jason David Frank took a moment to remember the work which Axelrod did on Power Rangers.

“It’s Sad to wake up to bad news. I want to thank Robert Axelrod for bringing Lord Zedd to life,” the actor wrote.

“I pray for your family and send blessings. You have left a legacy for all of us to share. Not only Power Ranger Fans, You as a Person.”

Frank’s post has been shared by plenty of grieving fans who are coping with Axelrod’s death. The actor is well-known for his voice acting roles, but his tenure with Power Rangers remains his biggest. After being cast as the voice of Lord Zedd in 1994, Axelrod has gone on to become an integral part of the franchise by voicing numerous other characters. Now, Axelrod has left behind a cherished legacy which Power Rangers fans can all enjoy.

Earlier this year, fans were informed Axelrod was not in the greatest of health following a major back surgery. The operation was harder on the actor than expected as his recovery time expanded again and again. Not too long ago, a GoFundMe was started by Zachary Taylor McGinnis to help Axelrod pay off his mounting medical bills.

“I’m saddened to report that Robert is still in the hospital and not doing much better,” McGinnis informed fans. “The accompanying photo is how we find him every time we go to visit. I specifically asked him if we could share this photo to show you the fans, exactly what kind of shape he is in. His surgery was a full year ago and he is still immobile from the waist down.”

“Insurance only covers so much and after nearly a year without work and mounting medical debt he only has enough funds to cover the next two months or so worth of bills.”