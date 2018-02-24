Power Rangers Legacy Wars Sledge Gameplay Footage Released

Power Rangers Legacy Wars welcomes a new competitor to the ring, and it is none other than everyone’s favorite Bounty Hunter Sledge.

The fan-favorite villain debuted in Power Rangers Dino Charge, and has subsequently returned in Power Rangers Dino Super Charge and most recently Power Rangers Super Ninja Steel. Now fans can control the powerful warrior in Legacy Wars, and Neo Saban Power Rangers has some footage of him in action.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As you can see, he’s a formidable fighter, with quicker than expected movement, range, and powerful melee attacks. He’ll be quite the challenge, especially in the beginning as fans try and gain an understanding of his move set. He is available in the game now as a premium fighter, and you can get a look at his Leader move set below.

Leader stats

Strike Attacks

Darkness Frenzy (3 EP)

Sledge’s hot-headedness gives extra strength to this combo of devastating blows.

Merciless Volley (3 EP)

Sledge bombards his opponent with his arm-mounted cannon.

Breaker Attacks

Blindside (3 EP)

Charging into battle, Sledge goes for a shoulder tackle that sends opponents flying.

Bounty Barrage (4 EP)

Aiming at the ground, Sledge launches opponents into the air for some follow-up target practice.

Sledge is the second character to enter the game in recent weeks, as Power Rangers Turbo’s Phantom Ranger was introduced into the game.

As for Sledge, he is one of the few characters in the franchise not to originate in the Super Sentai series. He was created specifically for Power Rangers and is now back in the fold on the latest season of the show.

Sledge joins other Dino Charge characters like Koda (Blue Ranger), Kendall Morgan (Purple Ranger), and Snide, and will likely not be the last new character from the show. We’ve got a few recommendations for the game of our own, but you can find the full roster below.

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers

Red Ranger (Jason Scott)

Blue Ranger (Billy Cranston)

Black Ranger (Zack Taylor)

Yellow Ranger (Trini Kwan)

Pink Ranger (Kimberly Hart)

Green Ranger (Tommy Oliver)

Green Ranger v2 (Tommy Oliver)

White Ranger (Tommy Oliver)

Ninjor

Rita Repulsa

Lord Zedd

Goldar

Rito Revolto

Power Rangers Turbo

Phantom Ranger

Power Rangers Zeo

Pink Ranger (Katherine Hillard)

Gold Ranger (Jason Lee Scott)

Power Rangers In Space

Silver Ranger (Zhane)

Psycho Red Ranger

Red Ranger (Andros)

Power Rangers Lost Galaxy

Pink Ranger (Kendrix Morgan)

Magna Defender

Trakeena

Power Rangers Wild Force

Black Ranger (Danny Delgado)

Power Rangers Dino Thunder

White Ranger (Trent Fernandez)

Mesogog

Power Rangers S.P.D.

S.P.D. Kat Ranger (Kat Manx)

Power Rangers Mystic Force

Koragg

Udonna

Power Rangers Samurai

Red Ranger (Lauren Shiba)

Xandred

Power Rangers Megaforce

Robo Knight

Power Rangers Super Megaforce

Yellow Ranger (Gia Moran)

Power Rangers Dino Charge

Blue Ranger (Koda)

Purple Ranger (Kendall Morgan)

Snide

Sledge

Power Rangers Movie

Red Ranger (Jason Scott)

Blue Ranger (Billy Cranston)

Black Ranger (Zack Taylor)

Yellow Ranger (Trini Kwan)

Pink Ranger (Kimberly Hart)

Alpha 5

Rita Repulsa

Putty

BOOM! Studios Mighty Morphin Power Rangers

Lord Drakkon

Black Dragon

Power Rangers Ninja Steel

Blue Ranger (Preston Tien)