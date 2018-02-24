Power Rangers Legacy Wars Sledge Gameplay Footage Released

Power Rangers Legacy Wars welcomes a new competitor to the ring, and it is none other than everyone’s favorite Bounty Hunter Sledge.
The fan-favorite villain debuted in Power Rangers Dino Charge, and has subsequently returned in Power Rangers Dino Super Charge and most recently Power Rangers Super Ninja Steel. Now fans can control the powerful warrior in Legacy Wars, and Neo Saban Power Rangers has some footage of him in action.
Videos by ComicBook.com
As you can see, he’s a formidable fighter, with quicker than expected movement, range, and powerful melee attacks. He’ll be quite the challenge, especially in the beginning as fans try and gain an understanding of his move set. He is available in the game now as a premium fighter, and you can get a look at his Leader move set below.
Leader stats
Strike Attacks
Darkness Frenzy (3 EP)
Sledge’s hot-headedness gives extra strength to this combo of devastating blows.
Merciless Volley (3 EP)
Sledge bombards his opponent with his arm-mounted cannon.
Breaker Attacks
Blindside (3 EP)
Charging into battle, Sledge goes for a shoulder tackle that sends opponents flying.
Bounty Barrage (4 EP)
Aiming at the ground, Sledge launches opponents into the air for some follow-up target practice.
Sledge is the second character to enter the game in recent weeks, as Power Rangers Turbo’s Phantom Ranger was introduced into the game.
As for Sledge, he is one of the few characters in the franchise not to originate in the Super Sentai series. He was created specifically for Power Rangers and is now back in the fold on the latest season of the show.
Sledge joins other Dino Charge characters like Koda (Blue Ranger), Kendall Morgan (Purple Ranger), and Snide, and will likely not be the last new character from the show. We’ve got a few recommendations for the game of our own, but you can find the full roster below.
Mighty Morphin Power Rangers
Red Ranger (Jason Scott)
Blue Ranger (Billy Cranston)
Black Ranger (Zack Taylor)
Yellow Ranger (Trini Kwan)
Pink Ranger (Kimberly Hart)
Green Ranger (Tommy Oliver)
Green Ranger v2 (Tommy Oliver)
White Ranger (Tommy Oliver)
Ninjor
Rita Repulsa
Lord Zedd
Goldar
Rito Revolto
Power Rangers Turbo
Phantom Ranger
Power Rangers Zeo
Pink Ranger (Katherine Hillard)
Gold Ranger (Jason Lee Scott)
Power Rangers In Space
Silver Ranger (Zhane)
Psycho Red Ranger
Red Ranger (Andros)
Power Rangers Lost Galaxy
Pink Ranger (Kendrix Morgan)
Magna Defender
Trakeena
Power Rangers Wild Force
Black Ranger (Danny Delgado)
Power Rangers Dino Thunder
White Ranger (Trent Fernandez)
Mesogog
Power Rangers S.P.D.
S.P.D. Kat Ranger (Kat Manx)
Power Rangers Mystic Force
Koragg
Udonna
Power Rangers Samurai
Red Ranger (Lauren Shiba)
Xandred
Power Rangers Megaforce
Robo Knight
Power Rangers Super Megaforce
Yellow Ranger (Gia Moran)
Power Rangers Dino Charge
Blue Ranger (Koda)
Purple Ranger (Kendall Morgan)
Snide
Sledge
Power Rangers Movie
Red Ranger (Jason Scott)
Blue Ranger (Billy Cranston)
Black Ranger (Zack Taylor)
Yellow Ranger (Trini Kwan)
Pink Ranger (Kimberly Hart)
Alpha 5
Rita Repulsa
Putty
BOOM! Studios Mighty Morphin Power Rangers
Lord Drakkon
Black Dragon
Power Rangers Ninja Steel
Blue Ranger (Preston Tien)