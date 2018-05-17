Power Rangers and Street Fighter Crossover Coming To ‘Legacy Wars’

Power Ranger fans are going to lose their minds with this announceement as a crossover with Street Fighter has been announced for the Power Rangers Legacy Wars mobile game. That’s right, if you ever wanted to see the Power Rangers go head to head against your favorite Street Fighter characters, now is your chance.

Thanks to a partnership between nWay, Saban Brands, Lionsgate, and Capcom, beloved Street Fighter characters like Ryu, Chun-Li, Guile, Akuma, Cammy, and M. Bison will be fully playable against your favorite Power Rangers characters like Tommy Oliver, Jen Scotts, Andros, and more.

The Street Fighter roster retains the models, animations, combos, and abilities from Street Fighter V: Arcade Edition, and Capcom Japan directly oversaw the integration of its characters into Legacy Wars, ensuring faithful interpretations made their way into the game.

“This incredible Street Fighter and Power Rangers crossover shows how the competitive mobile gaming scene is thriving and attracting massive confidence from legendary videogame companies and their passionate fanbases,” said Taehoon Kim, CEO of nWay. “Seeing Street Fighter characters duking it out with Power Rangers is truly new and magical. It’s never been done before and now we are making it happen in Power Rangers: Legacy Wars, proving the rising trend of competitive mobile gaming in the West.”

This was a dream come true for Capcom as well, who count themselves as huge fans of the Power Rangers franchise.

“The collaboration between Power Rangers and Street Fighter feels like a dream to me,” said Yoshinori Ono, executive producer at Capcom. “The Rangers series that I also grew up watching as a kid have crossed overseas, became Power Rangers, and is now well received by all ages. I can’t contain my excitement just thinking about the idea of our Street Fighter characters moving about in that world.”

You can find the character release dates and details below.

Available May 16

Ryu – Shoryuken, Hadoken and Tatsumaki Senpukyaku

Chun-Li – Spinning Bird Kick, Kikoken and Hyakuretsukyaku

Guile – Sonic Boom, Flash Kick and Sonic Cross

Available May 19

Akuma – Gou-Hadoken, Zanku Hadoken and Tatsumaki Senpukyaku

Available June 1

Cammy – TBA

M.Bison – TBA

Fans can get a feel for each character by playing a series of limited time challenges, but they can also purchase them outright starting at $4.99 USD. You can also unlock them via Morph Boxes and collecting character shards.

You can find the brand new trailer in the video above and more screenshots can be viewed in the gallery. Power Rangers: Legacy Wars is available on iOS and Android.

So, will you be joining in this mega-crossover, and if so which character are you most excited to play? Let us know in the comments!