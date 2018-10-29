‘Power Rangers Legacy Wars Street Fighter Showdown’ Short Film Released

Bat in the Sun, nWay, Lionsgate, Hasbro, and Capcom have released their anticipated Power Rangers Legacy Wars: Street Fighter Showdown short film, and fans of both franchises should be pretty happy with the finished product.

The film premiered tonight and is now online for all to see, and you can check it out for yourself in the video above. The new film is sponsored by G Fuel and was created by Bat in the Sun (Super Hero Beat Down, Ninjak Vs The Valiant Universe) and Hasbro’s AllSpark Pictures, and introduces the first Street Fighter Ranger ever in the Ryu Ranger.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As you can see in the film, Ryu and Chun-Li end up fighting against several Dark Rangers, including Mighty Morphin Red, Time Force Pink, Dino Thunder Black, and the Phantom Range, who have all been turned against them by M. Bison and Rita Repulsa. Thankfully not every Ranger has been turned, as they team up with Megaforce Yellow Gia and Mighty Morphin Green Tommy to save Ninjor and the rest of the world from Bison and Rita Repulsa’s grim version of the world.

You’ll see all the powers and abilities you know from Street Fighter as well as tons of Rangers from the Power Rangers franchise, and you can check it all out in the video above.

The skilled Ryu Ranger is a new character created by nWay in partnership with Capcom and the Power Rangers creative team. He was first introduced to the hit mobile fighting game Power Rangers: Legacy Wars at San Diego Comic-Con as part of the Street Fighter cross-over event. With the limited-time in-game event coming to a close this month, players can compete in Street Fighter versus Power Ranger tournaments to find out which franchise has the ultimate fighting team. Along with the tournaments, there are special promotions to permanently unlock Street Fighter characters in the game. With Ryu Ranger as a playable character, users can wield the gravitational Hadoken-blasting, Shoryuken-striking powers of Ryu in Ranger form.

“We’re excited to morph a key Street Fighter like Ryu into a mighty Ranger and to introduce him through an exciting new piece of video content as we continue to find innovative ways for gamers to enjoy Power Rangers: Legacy Wars,” said Daniel Engelhardt, Senior Vice President of Interactive Ventures & Games at Lionsgate. “We’re also very proud to be working with great companies such as G Fuel and Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. on this unique collaboration that brings together fun gameplay, original storytelling, and direct fan engagement.”

No word on whether there will be another short film in the future, but odds are fans will want one if the opportunity arises.

You can download the game on iOS, Google Play, and the Amazon Appstore.

What did you think of the short? Let us know in the comments!