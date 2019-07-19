Power Rangers Lightning Collection White Ranger Helmet Now Available

Yesterday at San Diego Comic-Con, Hasbro revealed a whole bunch of Lightning Collection Power Rangers items – including this full-scale, wearable White Ranger helmet prop replica inspired by Tommy Oliver’s helmet from the original Mighty Morphin Power Rangers series. Yeah, get your wallets ready…

The Mighty Morphin Power Rangers Lightning Collection Premium White Ranger Helmet Prop Replica is available to pre-order right here for $79.99 with free shipping slated for November. Features include adjustable straps (fits most) and a show-inspired design and paint job. It follows Hasbro’s Lightning Collection Wave 2 set of figures, which can be pre-ordered via the links below with shipping slated for October.

You can check out our full breakdown of these figures right here. Note that Hasbro unveiled their first wave of SDCC 2019 exclusives yesterday, with waves 2 and 3 slated to arrive at precisely 8:30pm EST (5:30pm PST) tonight, July 19th, and tomorrow, July 20th. You’ll find all of the new releases right here when they go live.

