Lineage Studios’ Power Rangers New Years Sale Has Begun

Lineage Studios is kicking the new year off in style with an awesome New Years Sale that is the perfect chance for you to finally grab some of their slick Mighty Morphin Power Rangers pin sets for a great price. Lineage Studios has created some of the coolest Power Rangers pins around, and four different pin sets will be on sale for 25% off. The sale is active right now and runs through Friday, January 3rd. The sale will come to a close on the 3rd at 8:00 pm est, so if you’ve been waiting to add the Legacy Power Morphin Pin Set, the Ninjetti Power Coin Pin Set, and others, now’s your chance!

The sale is only available on www.lineagestudios.com, but you can check out some of the morphinominal pin sets in the images below, as well as the full rundown and prices of the big New Years Sale.

Legacy Power Morpher Pin Set – Regular Price: $25 – Sale Price: $18

Master Morpher Pin Set – Regular Price: $35 – Sale Price: $26.25

Ninjetti Power Coin Pin Set – Regular Price: $20 – Sale Price: $15

Legacy Power Morpher Pin Set (Tommy Edition) – Regular Price: $20 – Sale Price: $15

To celebrate the sale Lineage Studios also revealed a New Years message to say thank you to all the fans who supported them in 2019, which you can find below.

“Happy New Year from Lineage Studios!

We couldn’t have succeeded this year without our incredibly passionate fan base, talent, and support from our friends, partners, and influencers who have joined us on this journey. ⁣⁣⁣

In celebration of the New Year and for your continued support, we are launching a New Years promotion on all of our Power Morpher Pin Sets, including our first product ever released — the Legacy Power Morpher Pin Set. The Legacy Power Morpher Pin Set has never been on sale so make sure to take advantage of the promotion this week!

With Love,

Lineage Studios”

So which set are you going to pick up? Let us know in the comments