Power Rangers: The Little Gym Announces Super Ninja Steel Birthday Bashes

If you’re in the market for a one of a kind birthday party, The Little Gym and Power Rangers have the perfect solution.

The Little Gym is adding another beloved brand to its Awesome Birthday Bash lineup, and that happens to be the morphinominal phenomenon’s themselves the Power Rangers, specifically the team of Super Ninja Steel. The birthday celebrations are known for being hassle-free experiences and are specially designed to entertain children ages 1-12.

The new Super Ninja Steel Birthday Bash will launch nationwide on June 1, right in time for the franchise’s 25th anniversary. The Power Rangers Party will immerse guests in storylines straight from the show and will include challenges that encourage groups to work together and hone their teamwork skills to take on and defeat Madame Odius and her minions to save the world. Plus, lots of cake, so it really is a win-win scenario.

“The Little Gym’s main priority when hosting Awesome Birthday Bashes is to give parents and their children an unmatched experience without the stress that can accompany party planning. Partnering with Saban Brands to launch our new Power Rangers Party package will prove instrumental in enhancing this experience for all involved as the franchise is beloved by both children and adults,” said Alex Bingham, President and CEO of The Little Gym. “Adding Power Rangers as a new Awesome Birthday Bash offering is a huge milestone for us, and we’re confident that it will be wildly successful in contributing to kids’ happiness on their birthdays.”

“The Power Rangers have always celebrated friendship, fostered teamwork and encouraged being active, so this partnership with The Little Gym, a program that shares our core values, was a natural fit for us,” said Janet Hsu, CEO of Saban Brands. “As we mark the Power Rangers franchise’s own 25th birthday this year, we are especially thrilled to be part of kids’ birthday celebrations and to continue to play a role in creating unforgettable childhood memories.”

Parties at The Little Gym include invitations, paper goods, drinks for each child in the party room and balloons for decoration, and are led by highly trained instructors who deliver on the company’s promise of Serious Fun by incorporating elements of its ‘Three-Dimensional Learning’ approach: Get Moving!, Brain Boost!, and Citizen Kid. Setup and cleanup for birthday parties are also taken care of by The Little Gym staff, so parents can have some fun too.

You can get a look at the Super Ninja Steel Birthday Bash in the gallery.

The Little Gym aims to help children build developmental skills and confidence needed at each stage of childhood, and now includes over 280 locations in 32 countries.