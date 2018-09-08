Power Rangers: Morpher Pins Spotlight Original Team And Tommy

Power Rangers fans got a surprise reveal of some slick Morpher pins at Power Morphicon, and now you can bring them home.

The new Morpher pins are from Lineage Studios, and Mighty Morphin fans and fans of Tommy Oliver will be quite pleased. The pins replicate each of the Rangers’ Power Coins with a blend of Hard Enamel and Zinc Alloy, and there are also Morphers for them to fit into.

First up is the Legacy Morpher Pin Set, which features a classic silver Mighty Morphin Morpher and comes with each Ranger’s Coin Pin as well as the Morpher for them to fit in. That set retails for $20.00, and you can find the official description below.

“A slightly scaled down version of its forebearer, the “Legacy” Power Morpher from the first season of Mighty Morphin Power Rangers is now available as a hard-enamel pin. Includes the Power Coins of the original five Rangers.

Dimensions: Approximately 2.25″ wide

Material: Hard Enamel, Zinc Alloy

Set includes six pins (including morpher pin)

Rubberized Pin Back

Officially Licensed Mighty Morphin’ Power Rangers merchandise”

The second set is the Gold Morpher Pin Set and focuses on Tommy. The set includes both the Dragonzord and Tigerzord coins and features a gold finish as opposed to the silver of the regular set. It retails for $15.00, and you can find the official description below.

“Tommy Oliver’s Power Morpher from the first season of Mighty Morphin Power Rangers is now available as an extremely limited hard-enamel pin. Includes the Dragonzord and Tigerzord Power Coin pins.

Dimensions: Approximately 2.25″ wide

Material: Hard Enamel, Zinc Alloy

Set includes three pins

Rubberized Pin Back

Officially Licensed Mighty Morphin’ Power Rangers merchandise”

You can also buy a few of the Power Coin Pins separately for $6.00 each, including the original five Ranger Power Coins. Unfortunately, you cannot get the Tigerzord or Dragonzord coins this way, as you’ll have to purchase the Gold Morpher Pin Set.

You can check out all of the pins as well as order them directly from Lineage Studios right here.

Will you be picking these up? Let us know what you think in the comments!