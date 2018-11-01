‘Power Rangers’ Actress In Talks To Join Charlie’s Angels Reboot

It seems the Power Rangers‘ Pink Ranger is joining another all-star team, this time in the Charlie’s Angels universe.

Sony Pictures is gearing up to reboot the Charlie’s Angels franchise, and according to That Hashtag Show Power Rangers‘ Naomi Scott is now linked to the project. It isn’t known which character Scott would play, or if the new reboot will keep the same character names from the previous film or television series, but Kristen Stewart and Lupita Nyong’o are also rumored to be in talks to join the cast.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The only person in place for sure right now is Elizabeth Banks, who will direct the reboot and star as Bos, the main constant in every Charlie’s Angels project alongside the voice in the speaker Charlie. The script is being worked on by Evan Spiliotopoulos (Beauty and the Beast), David Auburn (The Lake House), and Doug Miro and Carlo Bernard (The Great Wall).

Scott is no stranger to reboots, as she previously played the role of Kimberly in the Power Rangers 2017 reboot. While some didn’t love how the character started out in the film, many enjoyed her take on Kimberly overall and were eager to see her reprise the role in a Power Rangers sequel. Unfortunately, the film failed to meet box office expectations, and a sequel has been in limbo ever since. Now with the franchise in Hasbro’s hands, sequel hopes have dimmed even more, and so it seems less and less likely that a sequel will actually happen.

Scott’s stayed busy though and will show up next in Disney’s live-action Aladdin project, one of the more anticipated films of next year.

As for Charlie’s Angels, the previous movie series did quite well for Sony, spawning two movies. Those films starred Drew Barrymore, Cameron Diaz, and Lucy Liu, and the first was produced on a $93 million dollar budget and brought in $125 million domestically and $264 million worldwide. The second film, Charlie’s Angels: Full Throttle, cost a bit more and didn’t quite earn as much, bringing in $259 million worldwide ($100 million domestic) on a $120 million dollar budget.

The franchise has been dormant since that 2003 entry, though it did temporarily come to television in an ABC reboot, though that ended after only one season.

The production will take place in Berlin, and is expected to start shooting this September, with an expected release date of June 7, 2019.

So, are you excited for the Charlie’s Angels reboot? Let us know in the comments!