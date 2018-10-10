‘Power Rangers’ Naomi Scott Reacts To Live-Action ‘Aladdin’ Poster

Earlier today fans finally got to see the first poster from the much anticipated and quite mysterious live-action Aladdin, and Jasmine and former Power Ranger Naomi Scott couldn’t be more honored to be a part of it.

Scott, who played the role of Kimberly the Pink Ranger in the Power Rangers movie, will be playing the role of Princess Jasmine in the upcoming project. The new poster for the film shows the exquisite magic lamp that houses the Genie (played by Will Smith) and features the text “Choose Wisely. May” underneath it.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Scott posted the poster with the caption “Here we go…I’m honored and blessed to be a part of this. It’s gonna be fun. #aladdin.”

Here we go…

I’m honoured and blessed to be a part of this. It’s gonna be fun.#aladdin pic.twitter.com/eNNnUmXIiA — Naomi Scott (@NaomiScott) October 10, 2018

The live-action Aladdin is still a bit mysterious at the moment, as not much has been revealed about the film other than a few notes about the film’s tweaking and selection of songs. The live-action film will feature a new song for Jasmine according to songwriters Benji Pasek and Justin Paul. “We got to write a new song for Jasmine,” Paul told Variety. “[Composer] Alan [Menken] wrote a beautiful piece of music and [Scott] is incredible.”

The film will also feature a new duet between Jasmine and Aladdin, which Paul calls “a sweet song.”

In addition to Scott, the live-action Aladdin will star Mena Massoud (Aladdin), Will Smith (Genie), Billy Magnussen (Prince Anders), Nasim Pedrad (Dalia), Marwan Kenzari (Jafar), David Negahban (Sultan), and Numan Acar (Hakim). The film is being directed by Guy Ritchie and written by John August, Ritchie, and Vanessa Taylor. Ron Clements, Ted Elliott, John Musker, and Terry Rossio helmed the original screenplay.

As for Scott, she will also be playing a role in the upcoming Charlie’s Angels reboot alongside Kristen Stewart and Ella Balinska, as well as Elizabeth Banks.

The poster itself doesn’t show much, though it does feature the Genie’s trail emitting from the lamp. The colors around the lamp give off a very Cave of Wonders vibe, but we don’t actually see it in the poster.

Aladdin is currently slated to hit theaters sometime in May of 2019, and we should get more from the from tomorrow. Here’s hoping it’s a least a teaser.