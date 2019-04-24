A New Team of Rangers Revealed In ‘Mighty Morphin Power Rangers’

Fans got to learn much more about the Praetor in this week’s Mighty Morphin Power Rangers #38, but that isn’t the only thing they learned, and it turns out Ellarien wasn’t even aware of the legacy she inherited. In past issues writer Marguerite Bennett revealed how Ellarien came to possess the Solarix and her suit, but after the Praetor communicates with Ellarien in this issue he doesn’t realize she can also see into his mind during their talk, and she alerts the other Rangers to a huge revelation that ties into his past as a Morphin Master, and it’s a doozy.

Spoilers incoming for Mighty Morphin Power Rangers #38, so if you haven’t read the issue yet you’ve been warned. So Ellarien has to talk Mike down from a ledge after he took the Solarix and almost gave it to the Praetor, though he eventually decided not to. Ellarien does this by telling him the Praetor lies and then informs him of what she learned when being linked with the Praetor, which was the fact that the Morphin Master used to have Rangers of his own.

Videos by ComicBook.com

These Rangers would stay behind with him after the universe was cut off from the Morphin Grid, and derived their power from the Solarix. Despite there not being a Grid here the Solarix allowed them to morph and keep this place safe while the Morphin Masters figured out a way to protect the Zeo Crystal Planet. They fought for years by Praetor’s side, but eventually, he decided that the people they were defending weren’t worthy of all this sacrifice, and so he sought to destroy the Solarix once and for all.

His Solar Rangers did not agree with him, and it was his seventh final Ranger that would thwart him and steal the Solarix, eventually giving it to Ellarien.

You can check out the spoiler images above.

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers #38 is written by Marguerite Bennett and drawn by Simone Di Meo with colors by Walter Baiamonte and letters by Ed Dukeshire. The issue features covers by Jamal Campbell, Jordan Gibson, Lucas Werneck, Xermanico, and Miguel Mercado. You can check out the official description below.

“The Power Rangers arrive at the home of the Solar Ranger…and learn the shocking secret behind the universe that’s drawn them together!”

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers #38 is in comic stores now!

What did you think of the issue? Let us know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MattMuellerCB for all things Power Rangers!

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we cover the hype around Avengers:Endgame, argue if Game Of Thrones is going to start going anywhere, and so much more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!